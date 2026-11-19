MENAFN - Live Mint) Datacentres around the world will be responsible for generating 70% more carbon emissions over the next four years, reported The Guardian, citing the International Energy Agency (IEA). This comes as the US and China increasingly turn to fossil fuels to meet the growing energy demands of their AI ambitions.

Datacentre electricity consumption to double by 2030: IEA

Reportedly, the agency warned against datacentres, which are expected to consume twice as much electricity by 2030. It added that these datacentres would end up taking an additional 350 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity every year by the next four years, which is reported to be more than Great Britain's annual electricity consumption.

IEA, in its annual report, mentioned that the global energy landscape would depend on government decisions following the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict, which it described as the biggest energy market disruption in history.

Rising energy demand, increased use of air-conditioning and the expanding AI industry are said to influence decisions, the report added.

US and China turn to fossil fuels

On the other hand, the demand for fossil fuels is expected to grow faster, especially in the US and China, as per the publication.

By 2030, coal is expected to supply around half of the electricity required by China's AI datacentres. The remaining power is said to come from renewable sources alongside small contributions from nuclear energy and gas.

The US is expected to depend on natural gas for about 60% of the electricity needed by AI datacentres by the end of this decade.

The usage of fossil fuels to run datacentres is expected to push emissions by 70% by 2030, the IEA concluded.

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In the European Union, renewables are said to account for nearly 70% of the electricity consumed by datacentres by 2030. Nuclear power and gas will provide the remaining supply and coal will contribute only a small share.

Global datacentre capacity reaches 120GW

The IEA analysis also pointed out that global datacentre capacity has increased tenfold over the past two years to 17GW. These identified AI facilities, when completed, could have a combined capacity of around 50GW.

The world's existing datacentre capacity, including facilities with AI-optimised servers, stands at 120GW, reported The Guardian. Out of this, 80% of this capacity is concentrated in China, the US and the EU. Another 120GW of capacity is reported to be added by 2030, with AI datacentres accounting for three-quarters of the expansion.