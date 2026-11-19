MENAFN - The Conversation) Seeing a private specialist for the first time can be expensive. In 2023–24, the average fee for a first appointment with a specialist was A$212. For a consultant physician, such as a cardiologist or neurologist, it was $246.

But what you pay depends heavily on which specialist your GP refers you to. Two specialists in the same field can charge very different fees for the same first appointment.

Our new research looked at why fees vary so much. The biggest reason isn't the doctor's specialty, the patient's health or where they live.

How much are patients paying?

The government sets a Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) fee for each service. In 2023–24, it was $95.10 for a first appointment with most specialists (MBS item 104) and $167.75 with a consultant physician (item 110).

Medicare pays 85% of the schedule fee for an appointment in a specialist's private rooms. Patients pay the rest. Private health insurers can't cover these appointments.

Specialists can charge whatever they like. On average, fees for item 104 were more than double the Medicare schedule fee, leaving patients about $131 out of pocket for one appointment. For item 110, it was about $103.

The highest 1% of fees for item 104 were around $400. That is roughly three times the amount ($134) the schedule fee would be if it had been properly indexed since Medicare began.

What we did

We analysed Medicare data linked in the Australian Bureau of Statistics' person level integrated data asset. This included 5.8 million first appointments in 2023–24, with about 22,000 specialists and 4.3 million patients.

First appointments are a fairly standard service, and every claim under the same item has the same schedule fee. So differences in what is charged reflect the specialist's own pricing choices.

We adjusted fees for patients' characteristics, then worked out how much of the remaining variation was linked to the doctor, their specialty and the patient's region. We couldn't measure quality of care.

What we found

The doctor matters most

Individual doctors accounted for 44.6% of the variation in fees. Doctors charge what they want, and this was reflected in wide variations across specialties, regions, skill levels and the severity of the patient's illness. And this accounted for the biggest variation in fees.

Specialty comes in second

Specialty accounted for 22.1%. Dermatologists charged the highest average fee, about $253, leaving an average out-of-pocket cost of about $173.

Ophthalmologists' average fee was about $189, even though both ophthalmologists and dermatologists bill the same item with the same schedule fee.

Cardiologists charged $240 on average, while gastroenterologists and obstetricians were both $234 on average.

But the average out-of-pocket cost for the patients of cardiologists and gastroenterologists was lower – about $91–97 – because of the higher rebate under MBS item 110.

Our research showed the doctor matters more, in every specialty we looked at. Within six specialties, individual doctors accounted for 46–60% of the variation. It was highest in obstetrics and gynaecology (59.8%) and cardiology (58.9%).

Higher fees don't necessarily mean better care. Experienced, older specialists often charge less than younger ones.

It isn't about sicker patients

We adjusted for patients' age, sex, income, Indigenous status, concession card status, recent specialist visits and 11 chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease. This reduced fee variation by only about 5%.

Where you live barely matters

Region accounted for 3.8% of the variation in fees. Specialist shortages lengthen waits and leave patients little choice. But they don't explain why one doctor charges far more than another.

Australia is unusual

Most comparable countries limit what specialists charge. The United Kingdom pays specialists salaries or budgets.

Canada, France and Germany have regulated fee schedules for publicly insured patients.

Australia sets the Medicare rebate, but puts no ceiling on how much a doctor can charge. Medicare pays the rebate to every doctor, independent of how much they charge.

What needs to change

Because the problem sits with individual doctors, the solutions need to target individual doctors. Raising the rebate for every specialist would cost more, but leave the gap between doctors untouched.

Tie the full rebate to fair fees

The schedule fee should reflect the real cost of running a practice and be updated every year. The full rebate should go only to doctors who charge close to that fee.

Doctors charging well above it would get a lower rebate. France uses a version of this approach.

Update the Medical Costs Finder to show each doctor

In September, a new law came into force that allows the government to publish information on what doctors charge, using Medicare billing data.

But the Medical Costs Finder website still only lets people search by medical service, specialty or MBS item and postcode. It doesn't show what individual doctors charge.

Our findings show why that isn't enough. Most of the variation is between doctors in the same specialty. An average fee for“cardiologists” in your postcode tells you little about the cardiologist you are referred to.

The government should now use the new law to update the Medical Costs Finder, so it shows each doctor's fees, alongside quality measures and waiting times.

Without quality information, patients may pick a more expensive doctor, wrongly assuming they will get better care. Fixing specialist fees means looking past specialty and postcode, to the individual doctor.

Read more: How to make specialists' fees fair? It'll take more than a revamped website