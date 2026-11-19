Lisa J. Hackett
- Senior Lecturer, Cultural History, University of New England
Lisa is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at the University of New England. Her key research areas are Aviation History, Uniforms, Clothing and Fashion, Popular Culture, Romance Novels and the British Royal Family. She is the co-founder, alongside Associate Professor Jo Coghlan and Mr Huw Nolan, of PopCRN, the Popular Culture Research Network.Experience
- 2025–present Senior Lecturer, University of New England 2022–2024 Lecturer, University of New England
- 2020 University of New England, Doctor of Philosophy 2007 Murdoch University, Master of Business Administration 1997 Edith Cowan University, Bachelor of Arts (Media Studies)
- 2025 The British Royals in Popular Culture: From the Tudors to the Windsors, Monograph 2025 The Barbie Phenomenon, Volume 2: Icon, Brand, Celebrity and Fandom, Going for Gold: Barbie and the Olympics 2025 The Barbie Phenomenon, Volume 2: Icon, Brand, Celebrity and Fandom, Introduction 'Becoming Barbie: Icon, Brand, Celebrity, Influence 2025 Fashion Theory, History, Material Culture, and the Fashioned Nostalgic Self: A Methodological Approach to Contemporary 1950s Fashion 2025 Poison and the Popular Imagination: Representations, Iconographies, and Meanings in Media and Culture, Killer Fashion: Clothes that Poison in History, Media, and Popular Culture 2025 The Barbie Phenomenon, Volume 1: Gender, Identity, Race and Sexuality, Introduction The Barbie Effect: Gender, Race, Sexuality, and Consumerism in Popular Culture 2025 The Routledge Companion to Superhero Studies, Flying British Superheroes of World War II and Beyond: The Historical Turn in Britain's Aviation War in Popular Culture 2024 M/C Journal, Historic British Royal Memes: Revealing the Popular Memory of Past Monarchs 2024 Australasian Journal of Popular Culture, Adaptations, reboots and remakes in popular culture: Crime, noir, horror, heroes, beasts and bodies. [Editorial] 2024 Australasian Journal of Popular Culture, Give us a clew: Solving fictional crime through the adaptive popular mediums of knitting and sewing 2024 The Australasian Journal of Popular Culture, Ethics and post-evolution: The role of hyperreal adaptations in shaping popular cultural perceptions of animals 2024 M/C Journal, Barbie: Imagining and Interrogating a Popular Culture Icon [Editorial] 2024 Australian Journal of Politics and History, The Women of the Air Transport Auxiliary in Second World War Newsreels 2024 M/C Journal, Royalty and Its Representation in Popular Culture: From the House of Windsor to the House of Saud [Editorial] 2023 M/C Journal, The Inculcative Power of Australian Cadet Corps Uniforms in the 1900s and 1910s 2023 M/C Journal, Conjuring Up a King The Use of Magic and Ritual in the Coronation of King Charles III 2023 International Journal of James Bond Studies, The World is not Enough: The Impact of James Bond on Popular Culture [Editorial] 2023 M/C Journal, Parliamentary Dress: Gendered Contestation of the Political Uniform 2023 M/C Journal, The Mutability of Uniform [Editorial] 2023 Fashion, Style & Popular Culture, 'Biography of the self': Why Australian women wear 1950s style clothing 2023 M/C Journal, Why Monopoly monopolises popular culture board games 2023 International Journal of James Bond Studies, James Bond, Gender Studies and Popular Culture Pedagogy: A Case Study 2023 The Australasian Journal of Popular Culture, A life in uniform: The mediated images of Queen Elizabeth II, the Rainbow Queen 2023 Clothing Cultures, Swimsuits as uniforms: Bodily transformation, control and transgression 2023 Clothing Cultures, The Uniform: Symbols of Power, Propaganda and Organization in Popular Culture [Editorial] 2022 Clothing Cultures, Sewing History - Consuming Culture 2022 Film, Fashion and Consumption, Masculinities on Screen [Editorial] 2022 Film, Fashion and Consumption, The Mad Kings of The Royals: Fashioning Madness in Royal Popular Culture Television 2022 Fashion, Women & Power: The Politics of Dress (Rall, D. N. ed.), Dressing Up' two Democratic First Ladies: Fashion as political performance in America 2021 M/C Journal, Bubbles [Editorial] 2021 M/C Journal, The History Bubble: Negotiating Authenticity in Historical Romance Novels 2021 M/C Journal, Designing for Curves: Size and Shape Elements of 1950s-Style Fashion 2020 Critical Studies in Men's Fashion, Performing Nostalgia: Men's Consumption of 1950s Fashion 2020 M/C Journal, Dreaming of yesterday: Fashioning liminal spaces in 1950s nostalgia 2020 Australasian Journal of Popular Culture, The Neo-Pin Ups: Reimagining mid-twentieth century style and sensibilities 2020 Journal of European Popular Culture, Diversity and Democratisation of Dior in Australia: Social Factors in Fashion Modification in the 1940-1950s 2019 M/C Journal, Addressing Rage: How women negotiate ethical dilemmas when purchasing clothing 2018 Australasian Journal of Popular Culture, 'Dressing Up' two Democratic First Ladies: Fashion as political performance in America 2018 Clothing Cultures, The Size of the Problem with the Problem of Sizing: How clothing Measurement Systems Have Misrepresented Women's Bodies from the 1920s – Today
- 2025 A Tale of Two Cities: Long run social and economic mobility in Australia (LP240200877) Role: CI Funding Source: Australian Research Council 2024 Mapping Australian Aviation: A pilot study for the digital linking of archival material Role: Principle Investigator Funding Source: UNE Internal Funding Scheme for Early Career Researchers 2023 Locating Authenticity in Crime Romance Novels: Perspectives from International Readers and Writers Role: Principle Investigator Funding Source: Romance Writers of America
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