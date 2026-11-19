Lisa is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at the University of New England. Her key research areas are Aviation History, Uniforms, Clothing and Fashion, Popular Culture, Romance Novels and the British Royal Family. She is the co-founder, alongside Associate Professor Jo Coghlan and Mr Huw Nolan, of PopCRN, the Popular Culture Research Network.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.