MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks on Thursday, November 19, at a joint press conference following the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kushner, President Donald Trump wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine and Europe involved, rather than impose unilateral decisions on them.

Kushner noted that European countries had demonstrated unity and firm support for Ukraine. He said the U.S. side had briefed Trump on this after the meeting and also intended to convey the same message to the Russian delegation.

“We see strength, unity, and commitment, but we also see a desire for peace,” he said.

Kushner also said that Trump had called the meeting participants and briefed them on his talks in Shenzhen, China, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to Kushner, the U.S. President had delivered a clear message to both leaders about his desire for peace and intended to actively involve them in efforts to end the war.

He stressed that ending a war that has lasted so long and caused enormous human losses would be extremely difficult. At the same time, he believes the parties are taking significant steps toward that goal.

Trump's son-in-law emphasized that this work is personal for both him and Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Kushner recounted a conversation with a friend from Kramatorsk whose brother is fighting on the front line. She told him that much of the area where she grew up had been destroyed and that many of her friends had been killed in the fighting.

“On behalf of those people on both sides, Steve and I are working very hard trying whatever we can do to help bring this horrible war to an end, to stop the fighting, the killing, the suffering, and all that negative things that come of war,” he said.

Kushner recalled that, from the very beginning of their work on a peace settlement, he and Witkoff had defined their desired outcome as a sovereign, secure, prosperous, and free Ukraine after the war.

According to him, the U.S. side has made significant progress in discussions on Ukraine's future path toward the European Union, security guarantees, and a postwar reconstruction plan.

Kushner also said that he and Witkoff had previously approached Trump to ask whether he was willing to consider providing Ukraine with security guarantees. The President, he said, responded affirmatively and instructed them to prepare relevant proposals. At the same time, he noted that any such agreements would have to go through Congress and be consistent with its principles and values.

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He added that negotiations, which had effectively reached a deadlock in September last year, had been revived thanks to a joint plan with European partners to return to a trilateral format. According to him, this has already helped secure humanitarian agreements: thousands of prisoners of war are expected to return home to their families in the coming weeks.

Kushner cited Russia's agreement to participate in a multilateral negotiating format involving European countries as another important outcome. He explained that the U.S. side had persuaded Moscow that Europe's presence at the negotiating table was necessary to achieve a fair and lasting end to the war.

“The next step for us is obviously close coordination. After this press conference, Steve and I will meet with all the national security advisers who are part of the negotiating team and we'll be work on joint proposals,” Kushner said.

He assured that Trump wants to reach an agreement with the involvement of European partners and Ukraine, rather than impose a unilateral solution on them.

“Any deal we do will be in close consultation with Ukraine and Europe,” Kushner emphasized.

NATO will be“a central pillar of whatever we work on in this settlement,” he said.

“Our goal is really to end this war and help build a durable peace. We are very committed to this,” Kushner stated.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 19, U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin for talks with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and to attend the Coalition of the Willing summit.