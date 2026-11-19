MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new drive system built for turbocharged engines makes aftermarket air conditioning possible for sport side-by-sides for the first time; available now online and through authorized dealers

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDOT Powersports has expanded its aftermarket A/C compatibility to the turbocharged Polaris RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro S. The system is the first air-conditioning offering of any kind, factory or aftermarket, for these specialized sport side-by-sides.

While A/C has been available for naturally aspirated UTV platforms through the RedDOT Powersports lineup, the turbocharged powertrains of the Pro XP and Pro S presented engineering challenges that previously made climate control unavailable on these models.

The breakthrough is a newly developed drive system built specifically for turbocharged side-by-side platforms. The A/C system itself is the same product RedDOT Powersports runs across its full compatibility lineup. The new drive system enables the compressor to be powered reliably by the turbocharged engine, bringing climate control to the Pro XP and Pro S for the first time.

“The Pro XP and Pro S have some of the most passionate riders in the UTV community, and they have asked about A/C for years,” said John Beering, CEO of RedDOT Corporation.“The turbocharged powertrain is a genuinely different engineering problem, and we took it seriously. We are proud to be the team that solved it, and to bring something to these riders that no one has offered before.”

The Polaris RZR Pro XP and Pro S join a compatibility list that includes the Polaris RZR XP (two-door and four-door, non-turbo, 2011 to current), Polaris Ranger 1000 (2014 to current), Polaris Pro XD Full Size (gas and diesel) and Bobcat UV34 and UV34XL (gas and diesel, 2019 to current).

The kit is available online and through the authorized dealer network at reddot.red/powersports/where-to-buy.

About RedDOT Powersports

RedDOT Powersports is the powersports climate systems brand of RedDOT Corporation, a 100% employee-owned manufacturer of mobile HVAC systems headquartered in Puyallup, Wash. RedDOT Powersports developed the first aftermarket A/C system designed specifically for UTVs and side-by-sides, along with heater kits, roof fans and drive systems for leading powersports platforms. Products are validated in the world's first independent climatic wind tunnel dedicated to powersports, UTV and LSV research, development and testing. Learn more at reddot.red/powersports.

Media contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

...