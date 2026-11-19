MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitcoin-Only Firm's Existing SPLD Position Delivers Shareholder Exposure to Quantum-Secure Tokenization Infrastructure

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Bitcoin, Inc. (OTC: RHNO), a Bitcoin-only financial services company, continues to hold 500 million SPLD tokens as a strategic corporate asset. Received earlier this year as consideration for Splendor Labs' investment in Rhino, the position provides shareholders with exposure to infrastructure purpose-built for the quantum and AI era while the company remains exclusively focused on Bitcoin services for its clients.

Major financial institutions are advancing the tokenization of real-world assets, including real estate, funds, bonds, and treasuries onto blockchain networks. These digital representations of ownership are designed to endure for decades. Most existing systems rely on cryptographic standards that face growing long-term risk from quantum computing. Institutions such as BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Franklin Templeton, and Fidelity are actively developing tokenization initiatives. Networks that embed post-quantum security from the outset offer a more durable foundation for these assets than those requiring later upgrades.

Splendor Quantum Chain is a live Layer-1 blockchain engineered with NIST-approved post-quantum cryptography at its core. It protects transaction authorization, digital identity, and ownership records against future quantum threats while also supporting the automated activity of AI agents. This combination addresses two of the defining technological shifts facing financial infrastructure.

Rhino's holding of 500 million SPLD tokens was structured as a non-cash transaction that simultaneously brought a strategic investor into the company. The tokens are maintained in secure, institutional-grade custody and do not affect Rhino's Bitcoin-only client operations. Since the position was established, the underlying network has continued to advance its operational capabilities and institutional positioning. This progress has supported the long-term case for the asset on Rhino's balance sheet, reinforcing management's view that the holding can contribute meaningfully to shareholder value over time.

The position provides focused diversification by giving Rhino exposure to complementary, high-performance infrastructure without altering its core Bitcoin mission or client services. It aligns the company with institutional trends through direct participation in the native asset of a network designed for the multi-decade security requirements of tokenized real-world assets. It also delivers readiness for AI and quantum realities via a stake in infrastructure built to secure both human and autonomous AI-driven financial activity. Finally, it strengthens the balance sheet with long-term optionality as an asset acquired through equity investment that positions Rhino to benefit as quantum-resistant settlement and tokenization gain further adoption among financial institutions.

“Rhino was built on the conviction that Bitcoin is the superior monetary asset, and that focus remains unchanged for our clients,” said Lyle Hauser, CEO of Rhino Bitcoin.“Accepting SPLD as consideration for Splendor's investment allowed us to add a carefully considered position in quantum-resistant infrastructure while staying true to our Bitcoin-only model. We believe the long-term potential of networks purpose-built for real-world asset tokenization and post-quantum security can create meaningful value for our shareholders.”

About Rhino Bitcoin

Rhino Bitcoin is an all-in-one Bitcoin financial services app that enables users to buy Bitcoin with zero fees. The platform also allows users to pay bills, borrow against Bitcoin holdings, access secure cold storage, send instant global payments, and invest in retirement accounts all within a seamless and secure experience. At Rhino, we are redefining digital banking by integrating the strengths of traditional finance with the transformative power of Bitcoin. For more information, visit rhinobitcoin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (the“Company”) that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's product development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

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