MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Save up to 47% on CUCKOO rice cookers, cookware and kitchen essentials from Nov. 19 through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.

Cerritos, California, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday shopping season gets underway, CUCKOO is offering limited-time Black Friday deals on Amazon. From Nov. 19 through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, shoppers can save up to 47% on a curated selection of products, including customer-favorite rice cookers, ceramic-coated cookware, kettles and select home essentials.

The promotion coincides with CUCKOO's 10th anniversary in North America, marking a decade of bringing Korean heritage and technology to American kitchens. CUCKOO has earned more than 20,000 customer reviews across its Amazon product lineup, a sign of how many American households the brand has reached. Among its customer favorites, the 3-Cup White Micom Rice Cooker (CR-0375FW) has earned more than 5,500 customer reviews on Amazon (as of Nov. 19, 2026).

“As we mark 10 years in North America, we're grateful to the customers who have welcomed CUCKOO into their homes. Their trust reinforces our commitment to continuing to invest in our products, partnerships and services as we work to meet the evolving needs of American households,” said Michael Yi, Managing Director and CFO of CUCKOO America.

CUCKOO's rice cooker lineup offers options for a range of household sizes and cooking preferences, from compact Micom models to advanced Induction Heating and Twin Pressure technologies. Beyond rice cooking, the brand continues to expand its range of thoughtfully designed products to support everyday needs throughout the home.

Featured Black Friday deals on Amazon include:



1.7L Electric Glass Kettle with Tea Infuser (CK-G170BS) | 47% OFF

6-Cup Gray Twin Pressure Rice Cooker (CRP-ST0609FG) | 32% OFF

6-Cup Induction Heating Twin Pressure Rice Cooker (CRP-LHTR0609FW) | 30% OFF

6-Cup Silent Prestige Heritage Twin Pressure Rice Cooker (CRP-PHTR0609FS) | 29% OFF

3-Cup White Micom Rice Cooker (CR-0375FW) | 26% OFF

6-Cup White Micom Rice Cooker (CR-0675FW) | 25% OFF

6-Cup Silver Micom Rice Cooker (CR-0632F) | 24% OFF

11 in. Ceramic-Coated Nonstick Frying Pan (CFP-D2810B) | 20% OFF 10 in. Ceramic-Coated Nonstick Wok Pan (COP-D2610B) | 20% OFF

Shoppers can explore all featured deals on CUCKOO's Amazon storefront. Product availability, pricing and discounts are subject to change during the promotional period.

ABOUT

CUCKOO is a globally recognized South Korean brand specializing in kitchen and home appliances, renowned as the #1 rice cooker brand in South Korea. The brand has successfully expanded worldwide, bringing its industry-leading technology and premium craftsmanship to homes across the globe. Since establishing CUCKOO Electronics America in 2016, the brand has gained recognition in American households for its innovative, premium products. CUCKOO is committed to providing solutions that simplify life with reliable, easy-to-use appliances that prioritize convenience.

For more information, visit cuckooamerica.com to explore CUCKOO's full range of products, or cuckoorental.com for details on CUCKOO's rental services. Follow us on Instagram, , and TikTok, @cuckooamerica

Contact Info



Jenni Sierra

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CUCKOO Black Friday Deals