MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvera Law Firm has earned two tier-one designations in the 2027 U.S. News – Best Lawyers“Best Law Firms” rankings for excellence in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs for the 17th consecutive year. Managing partner Robert Gellatly has also been recognized as Lawyer of the Year for personal injury plaintiffs' litigation in Seattle.

“The fact that our peers consistently recognize our firm is a testament to the tireless work our attorneys do on behalf of seriously injured people and their families, and to hold powerful organizations accountable,” said Gellatly.“On a personal and professional level, I'm humbled to be recognized as Attorney of the Year. All our work is a team effort, and I share this honor with everyone on the Luvera team who makes it possible.”

The“Best Law Firms” guide recognizes select law firms for professional excellence and consistently stellar ratings from clients and peers.

Luvera Law Firm has built a reputation on pursing justice for a range of personal injury cases, holding individuals, government entities and corporations accountable for the harm caused by their negligence. In 2023, the firm secured a verdict of more than $102 million against Nationwide Insurance for egregious misconduct against its own policyholder. The firm also represented two families whose loved ones were the victims of Seattle's deadly South Lake Union crane collapse in 2019, resulting in a $150 million verdict.

The firm's appellate work also has far-reaching impact. In 2024, Luvera attorneys brought a case before the Washington Supreme Court, the result of which makes Washington one of the only states to prevent hospitals from avoiding responsibility for medical errors when they choose to staff their emergency rooms with physicians who are independent contractors, rather than hiring them as employees.

More recently, Luvera attorneys were part of a legal team that pursued a Washington man's case all the way to the Washington Supreme Court, which ruled 6-3 that Virginia Mason Medical Center violated a decades-old patient-protection rule by privately communicating with an injured patient's former treating doctors without the patient's knowledge or consent.

Rankings are determined through a rigorous, data-driven evaluation process that includes extensive client feedback, peer review and independent research. Only firms that receive the highest levels of recognition in these assessments achieve tiered rankings.

Learn more and get in touch with Luvera Law Firm at .

About Luvera Law Firm

Luvera Law Firm is the Northwest's premier personal injury law firm. The firm handles a broad variety of cases, including serious injuries and wrongful death caused by commercial and vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, product defects, construction site accidents, corporate wrongdoing, and insurance misconduct. Its work in pursuing accountability also creates positive change in corporate, governmental and individual behavior that makes the world safer for everyone. Learn more at .

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