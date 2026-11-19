MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium Membership launches just in time for the holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Angelika Film Center & Cafe, the first name in arthouse cinema, and its sister theater, Village East Cinemas, affiliates of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), are rolling out the red carpet for audiences this holiday season with a new addition to its membership program.



On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, a new Premium Membership program was introduced. Priced at $15.99 per month, the new program upgrades the Angelika experience to include one movie ticket each month eligible any day for all formats including 35MM, 70MM, and 3D films. Premium members also unlock more savings with access to four discounted tickets per month, priced at $15.99 each, that they can share with friends and family, 50% off movie tickets every Tuesday and Wednesday, a monthly Mystery Perk, and more. Additionally, Premium Membership includes all the perks available in the Free Membership, such as points for every dollar spent, which can be redeemed for movie tickets or food and beverages (alcohol excluded).



When film lovers sign up for the new Premium Membership online, they will be greeted with a free large welcome popcorn and free refill. Current members of the Free Membership may log into their current account and upgrade to Premium. No deletion or restart is required, and they will also receive the welcome popcorn and refill.



“Our membership program has always been a crowd pleaser, and we're now introducing an enhanced membership providing our guests the star treatment,” said Vice President of Operations, Scott Rosemann.“We're excited to invite audiences into a next-level experience as we head into the holiday movie season and a new year of cinema excellence.”



Angelika Guests can choose the program that best fits their film-watching needs:

PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP – $15.99



One large welcome popcorn, with a free refill;

One movie ticket per month, eligible for all formats, any day of the month;

Four discounted tickets per month, priced at $15.99 each eligible for all formats, any day of the month;

Exclusive Monthly Mystery Perk;

Half Price Tuesdays AND Wednesdays. Premium Members will get an extra day of ticket deals on Wednesdays with 50% off movie tickets on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays (studio restrictions may apply);

10% off food and beverage purchased in-theater, on the Angelika website or app (alcohol excluded), and Angelika Film Center Merchandise on Bonfire.com;

One Anniversary Award of a complimentary sweet treat rewarded upon completing one-year of membership; and All Free Membership benefits, listed as follows:

FREE MEMBERSHIP



Earn one point for every dollar spent;

Earn double points for any movie ticket purchased on the Angelika website or app;

Birthday reward of bottomless birthday popcorn, valid one-time during birthday month;

50% off movie ticket discounts on Half Price Tuesdays (studio restrictions may apply);

Member Mystery Screening – Free screening of mystery film once a month;

10% off food and beverage purchased on the Angelika website or app only (alcohol excluded), and Angelika Film Center Merchandise on Bonfire.com; and Other Exclusive Member Perks (e.g. studio promotions and flash sales).



This holiday season, guests can choose from a wide range of films, from top independent releases to upcoming blockbusters. Options include Elsinore starring Andrew Scott, Russian political thriller Minotaur, Danny Boyle's new documentary Ink, and Dune: Part Three in 70mm. Robert Eggers' Werwulf, Paul Thomas Anderson's Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall, Luca Guadagnino's Artificial, Jesse Eisenberg's The Debut starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti will all screen in 35mm. Repertory programming remains a fan favorite and the Village East will show Elf, The Polar Express, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, White Christmas, The Holiday (20th Anniversary), and When Harry Met Sally. Signature programming at the Village East also includes live theater, including Giant, the 5-star critically acclaimed play starring John Lithgow, upcoming concerts including the BTS World Tour Arirang and George Michael: The Faith Tour, and ballet on the big screen. The Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker is scheduled for the Christmas Season, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and Swan Lake will play this spring.

Guests can stretch their dollars this holiday season with the popular Holiday Gift Card program. On each single online purchase transaction of a $100 e-gift card, guests get a $20 bonus e-gift card. Any time during (i) Monday, November 23, through Monday, November 30 (which includes Black Friday through Cyber Monday) and (ii) Wednesday, December 23, through Thursday, December 31, the bonus e-gift card amount increases to $30. Note guests are limited to one bonus card per transaction.



Visit for information on how to sign up for the new loyalty experience and to review our applicable Terms & Conditions (including terms of online ticketing fees). Tickets are general admission at the door, and online service fees apply to online ticket transactions. For more information and holiday gift card specials, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reading's cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres and the Angelika brand. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments, including Newmarket Village in Brisbane, Australia, and 44 Union Square in New York City, are maintained in special purpose entities.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained at the Company's website at ReadingRDI.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For additional media information, please contact:



Jo Brantferger

(214) 435-1936

...



Hannah Winterling

...

