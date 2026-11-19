Methanex Corporation Notice Of Cash Dividend
About Methanex
Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at
Inquiries
Robert B. Winslow, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
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