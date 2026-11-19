Stephanie Ferrato

Working alongside Senior Partner Charlie Ponger, Ferrato brings two decades of firsthand experience supporting families and managing private households.

- David Crimmins, Founder of CRIMMINS Private Estate PlacementNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CRIMMINS Private Estate Placement is strengthening its presence in the New York City market, with Stephanie Ferrato working alongside Senior Partner Charlie Ponger to support private households and household professionals throughout the region.Ferrato brings more than 21 years of experience working directly with children and families, including roles in education, childcare, and private household management. Her firsthand understanding of the personal dynamics involved in private service adds another layer of experience to CRIMMINS' relationship-driven approach to recruitment and placement.“New York has always been an important market for CRIMMINS, and continuing to build our presence here is a natural priority,” said David Crimmins, Founder of CRIMMINS Private Estate Placement.“Stephanie brings something particularly valuable to our team. She's worked inside private homes, understands the expectations on both sides, and knows that a successful placement is about much more than qualifications on paper.”Working alongside Ponger, Ferrato supports the firm's recruitment and placement activities, helping coordinate searches and guide clients and candidates through the process. Together, they will continue building relationships with private households and experienced professionals across New York City and the surrounding area.“Every household operates differently, and understanding those nuances is essential to finding the right fit,” said Charlie Ponger, Senior Partner at CRIMMINS Private Estate Placement.“Stephanie's experience working directly with families brings an important perspective to our team and strengthens the personalized service we provide.”“Having worked inside private homes, I understand how personal these relationships are,” said Ferrato.“Families are looking for someone they can trust, and candidates want to know their experience and dedication will be valued. I love being able to bring that understanding to the placement process and help both sides find the right fit.”As CRIMMINS continues to strengthen its New York City presence, the firm welcomes inquiries from private households seeking experienced staff, qualified professionals exploring career opportunities, and industry partners interested in connecting with its team.About CRIMMINS Private Estate PlacementCRIMMINS Private Estate Placement is a boutique private staffing firm specializing in the recruitment and placement of household, estate, and family office professionals. Serving clients throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, and beyond, the firm takes a personalized, relationship-driven approach to every search, emphasizing discretion, trust, and long-term compatibility.

Jo Gibbs

K+J Agency

+1 917-797-4698

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CRIMMINS Private Estate Placement Strengthens New York City Team with Stephanie Ferrato News Provided By Marketing MS November 19, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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