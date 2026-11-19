Celebrity Softball Game 2026 Winners, Franco Vega, Jonathan Mayors

Franco Vega, Founder & CEO of The RightWay Foundation

Big Baby, Khrissy B, Franco Vega, Matt Barnes, Sam Watson, Terrence Crawford, Meagan Good

Franco Vega and The RightWay Foundation Gear Up to Host Annual Home for the Holidays Fundraiser to Help Youth Transitioning Out of Foster Care, December 7, 2026

- Franco Vega, CEO of The RightWay FoundationLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big names. Big swings. An even bigger purpose. The RightWay Foundation, led by Founder and CEO Franco Vega, joined retired MLB athlete Brandon Watson and Team Watson Foundation to bring sports, entertainment and community together for the sixth annual Charity Celebrity Softball Game at Loyola Marymount University's Page Stadium.From the Home Run Derby to the first pitch, the day delivered friendly competition, celebrity moments and a shared commitment to giving back. Athletes, artists and entertainment personalities stepped up to the plate, joining supporters for a celebration that carried its purpose far beyond the field. Comedian and producer Chris Spencer served as host, keeping the energy high throughout the event.Among those who stepped up for the cause were Sam Watson, Matt Barnes, Franco Vega, India Love, Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, Terence Crawford, Emilio Rivera, Glenn“Big Baby” Davis, Yadi Rivera, Paul Pierce, Roccstar, Amber Rose, Sage the Gemini, DC Young Fly, Jacob Latimore, Terrell Owens, Austin McBroom and more. See the Celebrity Softball Game recap video here.At the heart of the action was The RightWay Foundation's work supporting transition age foster youth through stable housing, employment preparation, mental health services, financial education and a dependable support network.The game brought that mission into the spotlight and gave guests a chance to connect with the young people and futures behind the cause.“I know what it feels like to be young and unsure of who you can count on. That is why this work is personal to me. Young people leaving foster care deserve a safe place to live, a chance to build their future and people who keep showing up for them,” said Franco Vega, Founder and CEO of The RightWay Foundation.“This game brings people together, but the reason we do it goes far beyond the field. We want the support and excitement we see here to carry into the everyday lives of the young people we serve, long after the last pitch.”The day also made room for the next generation. Through nonprofit partner Inner City Brotherhood, the free Day of Truth morning clinic welcomed children ages 7 to 18 for baseball skills, mentorship and lessons from current and retired MLB athletes.The energy continued off the field, with red carpet interviews, photo opportunities and conversations connecting talent, media and community supporters. Adding something new to the event,The RightWay Foundation also produced a pop up edition of its podcast onsite, featuring interviews with celebrity guests and supporters. The pop up created another space for personal stories and conversations that brought the foundation's mission beyond the field.WATCH THE PODCAST POP UP INTERVIEWSThe game may be over, but the highlights are ready for another round. A recap video captures the action, familiar faces and community spirit that made the day one to remember.Next up for The RightWay Foundation is its annual Home for the Holidays event, taking place December 7, 2026.

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Recap Video of Team Watson & The RightWay Foundation Celebrity Softball Game 2026

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MEAGAN GOOD, JONATHAN MAJORS & OTHERS STEPPED UP TO THE PLATE FOR A CAUSE WITH TEAM WATSON AND THE RIGHTWAY FOUNDATION News Provided By Dai Drm LLC November 19, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Politics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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