The Ohio Victim Witness Association

Free, 40-Hour Holistic Training Prepares New Advocates to Support Crime Victims in Ohio

- Elyse McConnell, Executive Director of OVWACOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ohio Victim Witness Association (OVWA) celebrated its very first cohort of graduates from the Beacon Advocacy Institute, a comprehensive 40-hour training program designed to equip new professionals with the tools to provide empowering, ethical, and trauma- responsive services to crime victims across Ohio.The twice-yearly program combines video pre-learning, intensive in-person instruction, and live webinars. Over the course of the training, graduates mastered critical topics such as victims' rights, systems navigation, trauma and healing, ethical practice, and sustainable self-care.The extensive curriculum was delivered by a coalition of expert trainers. This faculty included leaders from prominent statewide and regional nonprofit and governmental organizations. Attendees completed rigorous modules covering foundational areas like the history of the victims' movement, crime victim rights, child abuse and neglect, sexual violence advocacy, culturally-responsive advocacy, elder abuse and neglect, and more.The comprehensive new advocate institute is provided completely free of charge to attendees, made possible through funding and support from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, and generous corporate sponsors such as Brick House Blue.“The Beacon Advocacy Institute provides the foundational knowledge and supportive community that professionals need to step into victim services with confidence,” said Elyse McConnell, Executive Director of OVWA.“These graduates are prepared to walk alongside victims during their most challenging moments, ensuring they receive informed, compassionate, and ethical care.”The comprehensive curriculum is built for new victim advocates, established professionals seeking a knowledge refresh, and allied professionals who serve victims of crime.Enrollment for the spring cohort of the Beacon Advocacy Institute will be announced in early 2027. For more information, visit .About the Ohio Victim Witness Association: The Ohio Victim Witness Association (OVWA) is dedicated to promoting high-quality, comprehensive services for victims of crime through advocacy, education, and collaboration. By developing programs like the Beacon Advocacy Institute, OVWA ensures that professionals entering the field of victim services are prepared, connected, and supported.

Elyse McConnell

Ohio Victim Witness Association

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Ohio Victim Witness Association Graduates Inaugural Cohort from Beacon Advocacy Institute News Provided By Ohio Victim Witness Association November 19, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics



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