Participants gather in front of the tree planted today in Harrisburg, PA.

Participants gather around the tree planted today in Harrisburg, PA.

GSGP Great Lakes Trees Initiative logo

Effort is part of GSGP's Great Lakes Trees Initiative

- Governor Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex, Governor Josh Shapiro joined Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding to plant a red oak tree and celebrate the progress toward the Great Lakes Trees Initiative 's goal of planting 250 million trees across the region by 2033. The Governor chairs the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP), which leads the initiative.

Since the initiative launched in 2023, the region's states and provinces, in coordination with their partners, have planted more than 57 million trees. In 2025 alone, more than 30 million trees were planted across the region. Pennsylvania has planted more than 5.4 million trees toward its commitment to plant 34 million trees as part of the regional goal.

“Three years ago, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers set an ambitious goal, and so far, we have planted more than 57 million trees in just two years,” said Governor Shapiro, chair of GSGP.“That's what this organization is all about - getting stuff done together for the people we serve. It is our shared responsibility to protect our vital natural resources, and we are going to continue to work together to protect the Great Lakes for generations to come.”

GSGP is working with the region's states and provinces, federal governments, Indigenous communities, companies, foundations, and other institutions to plant 250 million trees by 2033.

The tree plantings create many benefits for the region's environment, economy, and people, such as:

.Cleaning the air by storing carbon and removing pollutants

.Supporting physical and mental health

.Reducing urban heat effects

.Capturing stormwater and helping protect streams, lakes, and drinking water

.Providing habitat for wildlife and plants

.Creating recreational opportunities, economic benefits, and jobs.

Craig Clark

Clark Communications

+1 616-550-2736

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Great Lakes St. Lawrence Region Plants More Than 57 Million Trees Toward 250 Million Tree Goal News Provided By Clark Communications November 19, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, International Organizations, U.S. Politics



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