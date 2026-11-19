Honorees Chaka Khan, Jackie Aina, Jordyn Woods, Shontay Lundy, Michaela Angela Davis and Crowned Skin; HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire's winners hub now live.

- Cliché Wynter-MayoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Beauty Is Collective” took center stage at the 2026 Melanin Beauty Awards as HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire brought the theme to life through a digital winners rollout and their first in-person awards luncheon. The awards recognize standout products for melanated skin, Black-owned brands and brands serving Black consumers, and the creators shaping beauty conversations.This year's theme honors how beauty knowledge travels: a product recommendation between friends, a technique passed down through family, or advice that helps someone feel seen. The awards celebrate the people and shared experiences behind those everyday discoveries.The rollout began Monday, November 16, with a dedicated winners hub featuring winning products, editorial reviews and social content, live on HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire. That same day, HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire partnered with Jackie Aina's FORVR Mood for a Perfume & Pilates experience at Traphaus in Manhattan.On Wednesday, November 18, the celebration continued with the first in-person Melanin Beauty Awards luncheon, held at Apella in New York City. Danica Daniel, Managing Editor of MadameNoire, and Shamika Sanders, Director of Style & Beauty at HelloBeautiful, hosted the afternoon.Presenters included Allison McGevna, SVP Content, iONE Digital; Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Director of Sponsor & Affiliate Content and Executive Producer, iONE Digital; and Charlene Masona, Social Media Manager, Pop Culture.“We believe that celebrating our beauty goes beyond just aesthetics - it is cultural expression, self-love and foundational to our communities and collective sisterhood,” said Allison McGevna, SVP Content, iONE Digital.“So it's an honor to celebrate each other's beauty in this capacity and one we take very seriously.”The 2026 honorees are listed by category --Timeless Beauty: Chaka Khan, legendary musician, recognized for her influence on beauty and style across generationsBeauty Founder of the Year: Shontay Lundy, founder of Black Girl SunscreenTrailblazer Award: Jackie Aina, beauty entrepreneur and content creatorBeauty of the Year: Jordyn Woods, entrepreneur and modelBeauty Luminary: Michaela Angela Davis, writer, creative director and producerMen's Grooming Brand of the Year: Crowned Skin, founded by CEO Darrell Spencer“Some of the best beauty advice we get comes from someone who knows us: a friend who sends us a product she swears by or a family member who taught us a technique we still use to this day. That's what we mean by 'Beauty Is Collective,'” said Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Director of Sponsor & Affiliate Content and Executive Producer, iONE Digital.About the Melanin Beauty AwardsCreated jointly by HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire, with contributions from Cassius Life, the Melanin Beauty Awards celebrate and honor standout brands and reader-voted products for melanated skin across dozens of beauty categories.About HelloBeautifulHelloBeautiful is a digital lifestyle, fashion and beauty destination created for Black women. It moves past the superficial to focus on real stories, culture and community.About MadameNoireMadameNoire is an online magazine and lifestyle platform offering an open, honest, and safe space for Black women, with daily culture, parenting, edutainment, and unapologetic opinions. MadameNoire is headquartered in New York City.About iONE DigitaliONE Digital, part of Urban One, is a leading digital media network and urban-focused content company that represents African-American culture through digital platforms and authentic storytelling.For press inquiries and interview requests with Allison McGevna, Shamika Sanders, and Danica Daniel, please contact Marie Theodore.###

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HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire Celebrate 'Beauty Is Collective' with the 2026 Melanin Beauty Awards News Provided By Playbook MG November 19, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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