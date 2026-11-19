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It's always bikini season at Bikinibird, and now that includes Coronado. The Hawaii-born boutique opens its first mainland store at The Del.

CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bikinibird, the Hawaii-born swim and resort lifestyle brand beloved across Oahu and Maui, has opened its newest boutique inside the Hotel del Coronado. The store is Bikinibird's first brick-and-mortar location outside of Hawaii, bringing the brand's island-rooted style and spirit of aloha to a new coastal community.

Known for elevated swimwear, resortwear, and effortless island-inspired design, Bikinibird has built a loyal following at its five Hawaii based boutiques. These include its flagship in Kailua Town on Oahu and its store at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, on Maui. The Hotel del Coronado opening marks a significant milestone for the brand, bringing its Hawaii-grown aesthetic and customer experience to guests and locals in Southern California.

“Bringing Bikinibird to the mainland has been a dream of mine since the very beginning,” said Tiana Gamble, founder of Bikinibird.“Southern California was always the goal. My dad's from here, I went to college close by, and this coastline has always felt like a second home to me. Opening inside The Del feels like coming full circle. Hopefully this is the first of many boutiques in California.”

Opened in 1888, the Hotel del Coronado is a historic beachfront resort and one of the most recognized hotels in the country. The new boutique will carry Bikinibird's full assortment of swimwear, resortwear, and accessories, along with the personalized shopping experience that has defined its Hawaii locations.

Bikinibird Hotel del Coronado is located at 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, CA 92118. Open 10 am-6 pm every day. For more information, visit bikinibird or follow @bikinibird on Instagram.

About Bikinibird

Bikinibird is a Hawaii-born, women-owned swim and resort lifestyle boutique offering swimwear, resortwear, and accessories inspired by beach living. The brand opened its first boutique in Kailua Town on Oahu and has since grown to locations across Oahu and Maui, including The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and Grand Wailea. Its first mainland boutique is at the Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, California, bringing the same elevated, personal retail experience to resort guests and locals alike.

Jen Williams

Bikinibird

+1 808-349-2629

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Bikinibird Opens First California Boutique at the Iconic Hotel del Coronado News Provided By Creative Difference November 19, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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