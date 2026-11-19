MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Prepaid eSIM plans on 3-, 6-, and 12-month terms, plus travel eSIM data across 200+ destinations and home Internet preorders in the United States.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wyncell Telecom, a Miami-based telecommunications provider, announced the availability of its U.S. mobile service and the preorder opening of its Wireless Internet plans. The company's three product lines address different needs for travelers, people moving to the United States, families and rural households.WYNCELL USA provides a real U.S. mobile number on eSIM with prepaid service on 3-, 6- and 12-month terms. Calls and texts can work over Wi-Fi Calling while abroad when supported by the device, account settings, Wi-Fi network and plan, subject to local restrictions. Wi-Fi Calling is not international cellular roaming. The included U.S. mobile data is for use in the United States only. Customers need a compatible, carrier-unlocked eSIM device and must register a U.S. service address for E911. A family, hotel or other temporary U.S. address may be used.Travel eSIMs are a separate product line for mobile data abroad, with packages covering more than 200 countries and destinations. Coverage and included services depend on the selected package. Customers should check the destination list, device compatibility, data allowance, validity period and any voice or text features on the specific package before buying. Travel eSIMs do not require a U.S. service address.Wyncell Wireless Internet includes home fixed-wireless and portable hotspot plans for use in the United States only, with a focus on rural and underserved areas. Preorders are open. A U.S. service address is required, and availability depends on the location and selected service.Wyncell also offers USA Family Plans, allowing households to choose service for multiple lines. Current plan options, prepaid totals, activation charges, compatibility requirements and applicable terms are available on the company's website.WYNCELL USA mobile plans and travel eSIM packages can be reviewed at . Wireless Internet preorder information is available at /wireless-internet.About Wyncell TelecomWyncell Telecom is a Miami, Florida-based telecommunications provider offering WYNCELL USA mobile service with real U.S. numbers and family plans, travel eSIM packages, and home and portable Wireless Internet in the United States.Media contactWyncell Telecom Media Relations...+1 (844) 871-0200

Wyncell Telecom Media Relations

Wyncell Telecom

+1 844-871-0200

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Wyncell Telecom Launches U.S. Mobile Service With Real U.S. Numbers and Wi-Fi Calling News Provided By Wyncell Telecom November 19, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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