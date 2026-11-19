In what was a shocking and violent attack captured on a surveillance camera in Russia's Krasnoyarsk, a man repeatedly punched his former wife, allegedly over a divorce dispute, inside a building's apartment elevator on Sunday, November 15.

In the CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a man and his former wife were seen entering the elevator and having a heated argument before the man turned violent and repeatedly punched her in the head and face. Reportedly, the woman was left bloodied, with her face covered in blood after her ex-husband reportedly pushed her more than 10 times.

The Russian man, identified in local media reports as 28-year-old Alexander, was detained and questioned by the police regarding his violent assault on his former wife, who suffered facial and head injuries.

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What Happened Inside the Krasnoyarsk Elevator?

Krasnoyarsk, which is located in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Krai region in central Russia, grabbed the attention of the local residents following a shocking and horrifying incident captured inside a residential lift on Sunday, November 15.

Surveillance cameras inside the lift captured the pair stepping in together before a heated argument, allegedly stemming from a divorce dispute, escalated, and the man launched a series of blows against her as she tried to protect herself. The man violently attacked her face and head, leaving her injured and shaken inside the confined space.

What made it even worse was that their young child was present in a stroller just a few feet away, witnessing the horrific assault. The CCTV footage also showed the man pushing the stroller aside before continuing to attack the woman. He then left the elevator with their child, leaving the woman inside with a bloodied face.

A man brutally beat his 28-year-old ex-wife inside an apartment building elevator in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on November 15.

The attack followed an argument over their divorce. He punched her at least ten times, leaving her bloodied. The man now faces up to five years in prison. World Wide Leak (@leaklive1) November 19, 2026

Following the horrific incident, the woman filed a police complaint after the assault. She was referred for a forensic medical examination to determine the severity of her injuries.

According to reports, the woman sustained multiple injuries to her face and head during the assault. The bloodied face which was shown on the viral CCTV footage, highlighted the severity of the attack, while the footage also showed the man repeatedly striking her as she tried to shield herself.

Police Launch Criminal Investigation Against Man

The violent assault on the woman inside the elevator is reportedly being investigated by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Krasnoyarsk Krai and the Republic of Khakassia. The authorities have detained and questioned the accused, 28-year-old Alexander.

According to reports, Alexander admitted to the police that he had punched his wife more than 10 times in the face inside the elevator on November 15, claiming that he lost control during a verbal altercation while they were going through a divorce.

The investigators initially opened a criminal case against him under Part 1 of Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code for hooliganism involving the use of violence. However, on November 19, it was reportedly revealed that during the investigation, investigators discovered that Alexander had allegedly subjected his wife to repeated physical abuse in the last two years, causing her physical and psychological suffering.

Subsequently, a second criminal case was initiated against him under Article 117 of the Russian Criminal Code for torture. He was subsequently charged with both hooliganism and torture.

Alexander is currently facing the prospect of imprisonment if convicted under both charges. The hooliganism charge carries a maximum sentence of five years, while the torture charge carries a maximum sentence of three years under Russian law.

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