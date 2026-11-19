MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivers highest speeds at longest possible distances, with dense-network PtMP advantages

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altowav, the 60 GHz wireless connectivity technology leader, today announced the AltoPlex LR400 and LR170 long-range radios that extend its family of AltoPlex 60 GHz wireless bridges. Both models operate as either point-to-point (PtP) or point-to-multipoint (PtMP). The LR400 delivers up to 3.8 Gbps aggregate Layer 2 throughput at 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) and 2 Gbps at up to 3.2 km (2 miles).

Industry's highest-speed 60 GHz connections at the longest possible distances

With the LR400 and LR170, operators get the longest distances and highest speed combined with Altowav's compelling 60 GHz advantages for dense networks:



Dense-network ready: an 802.11ay-based chipset with Altowav's TDMA interface, using deterministic scheduling with reserved per-client time slots for predictable capacity, sub-1 ms latency, and quality of service under heavy network load, and GPS-disciplined TDD timing to synchronize transmissions across sectors and sites

Single channel, with channel 5 support: full capacity on one 2.16 GHz channel, leaving the remaining channels for neighboring links, on channels 1 through 5 (57 to 68 GHz) in the US and Canada, with channel 5 extending reach, and channels 1 through 4 (57 to 66 GHz) in the EU

PtP or PtMP from one product: pair two radios for dedicated long-range backhaul, or deploy them as PtMP clients Open management and integration: an open REST API that integrates with existing NMS and EMS tools, alongside Web GUI and CLI access, with no controller required; transparent Layer 2 bridging with VLAN and VLAN stacking; RSTP for ring and redundant-path protection; and AES-128 encryption

Altowav's bridges are industrial strength:



IP67-rated die-cast aluminum enclosures

A 2.5GbE port that passes full multi-gigabit throughput to connected buildings and networks, and under 13 W power consumption

6.2 lb (LR400) and 2.9 lb (LR170) Alignment through a local 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi interface, with a precision mounting bracket, and integrated GPS

Long-range links for last mile, campus, physical security, and smart city connectivity

The AltoPlex LR400 and LR170 long-range radios use integrated high-gain Cassegrain dish antennas to reach farther. The LR400, the longest-range member of the AltoPlex family, uses a 42 dBi antenna to deliver 3.8 Gbps at up to 2 km (1.2 miles) and 2 Gbps at up to 3.2 km (2 miles) PtP. The more compact LR170 uses a 35 dBi antenna to deliver 3.8 Gbps at up to 600 m (1,969 feet) and 2 Gbps at up to 1.5 km (4,921 feet) PtP.

The long-range dish antennas complement the compact, auto-aligning phased-array AltoPlex radios, so operators can choose the right radio for each link. Applications include:



Last mile and campus connectivity: carrying capacity from a single fiber point of presence to communities, MDUs, and more distant subscribers, including across highways, rivers, and rail lines, ahead of or in place of a fiber build, and linking outlying campus buildings and sites up to 3.2 km apart

Wireless backhaul: high-capacity, long-range PtP links between towers, rooftops, and network sites, including feeds to remote distribution sites that serve local subscribers Physical security and smart city networks: bringing multi-gigabit video back from cameras, access control, and sensors at distant perimeters, gates, parking lots, intersections, substations, ports, and rail yards, with the jamming resilience of 60 GHz spectrum, far above the Wi-Fi and cellular bands that jammers target



Across these applications, Altowav 60 GHz wireless bridges deploy in days with no trenching, deliver reliable, jam-proof links, and lower total cost of ownership with carrier-grade radios.

More information on the AltoPlex LR400 and LR170 is available at

About the AltoPlex 60 GHz Wireless Bridge Family

AltoPlex is Altowav's family of 60 GHz wireless bridges – delivering the industry's highest throughput for last mile, campus, physical security, and smart city networks.

Every AltoPlex radio uses Altowav's deterministic TDMA air interface for reliable performance in dense, co-located deployments. The compact AltoPlex radios auto-align to bring multi-gigabit links online in minutes. The AltoPlex portfolio includes:



The LR400 and LR170 long-range PtP and PtMP client radios

The D621 auto-aligning distribution/PtP radio, delivering up to 3.8 Gbps aggregate Layer 2 throughput on a single channel, with up to 15 clients plus a distribution link per independent 90° sector

The C423 three-port client radio with dual PoE outputs, and the C420 extended-range and C410 standard-range client radios Pre-paired wireless bridge starter kits for last mile and campus, and for physical security and smart city deployments

Together, these 60 GHz wireless bridges and radios support PtP, PtMP, daisy-chain, multi-hop, and ring topologies, from compact, auto-aligning radios to long-range PtP links delivering 3.8 Gbps at 2 km and 2 Gbps at 3.2 km.

About Altowav

Altowav is the technology leader in delivering carrier-grade, highest-throughput 60 GHz wireless connectivity that's easy to deploy. The company focuses exclusively on 60 GHz for last mile, campus, physical security, and smart city networks. Altowav 60 GHz wireless bridges are in production at more than 100 customer organizations. They include enterprises, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and municipalities such as Mall of America, Sherwin-Williams, Sanmina, Westchester Medical Center, Endicott College, and the Cities of Jacksonville, Arvada, and Sparks. Service providers and integrators deploying them include Kwikbit Internet, Siemens, Bosch Building Technologies, Convergint, and SECOM. Altowav is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, visit altowav.com.





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