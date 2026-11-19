MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company earns four awards across process service, legal staffing and trial services, including first-place and Hall of Fame honors for Florida-based process service

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, is proud to announce its recognition in four categories in the Daily Business Review's Best of 2026 awards. The honors include two first-place rankings, two second-place rankings, and Hall of Fame recognition for Florida-based process service.

Lexitas was recognized in the following categories:



Florida-Based Process Server – 1st Place and Hall of Fame

Paralegal Support Service (Recruiting and/or Staffing) – 1st Place

Trial Technology“Hot Seat” Provider – 2nd Place Trial Consulting Firm – 2nd Place



The recognition reflects the trust and support of Lexitas' clients and partners throughout Florida, as well as the dedication of team members who provide critical litigation support services to legal professionals across the state.

“We are honored to be recognized by Florida's legal community across process service, legal staffing and trial services,” said Nishat Mehta, CEO of Lexitas.“Earning first-place honors in two categories, along with Hall of Fame recognition for our process service team, is especially meaningful because these awards reflect the confidence our clients place in our people and the work they deliver every day. We are grateful to our clients for their continued partnership and to our teams for their commitment to exceptional service.”

The Daily Business Review's Best Of program is designed to help lawyers identify leading legal products and service providers and recognizes the vendors that lawyers and law firm administrators rely on to support their work.

These latest honors add to a strong year of industry recognition for Lexitas with over 50 awards across California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, as well as national recognition from The National Law Journal. This Florida recognition further demonstrates the breadth of Lexitas' litigation support capabilities and the trust legal professionals place in our teams across markets.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for ten years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas' product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, and document review. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy-anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit .

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