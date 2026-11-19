MENAFN - EIN Presswire) West Liberty University takes the No. 1 position in College Raptor's 2027 rankings of Top Hidden Gem Colleges in West Virginia.

- Dr. Tim Borchers, WLU PresidentWEST LIBERTY, WV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- College Raptor has released its 2027 rankings of Top Hidden Gem Colleges in West Virginia, and West Liberty University takes the No. 1 position on the state list. The college search platform also includes the school as West Virginia's entry on its national Hidden Gem list.The Hidden Gem rankings focus on smaller colleges that draw less national attention. Eligible schools must receive fewer than 10,000 applications per year and enroll fewer than 7,000 undergraduates. They need at least five unique majors and an acceptance rate of 20% or higher. Each school must place in the top half of College Raptor's overall national rankings, which weigh factors like first-year retention and graduation rates. College Raptor states that schools cannot pay for inclusion or better placement.College Raptor's school profile lists 2,299 students at West Liberty University, a public university in West Virginia founded in 1837. That total breaks down to 1,934 undergraduates and 365 graduate students. The same profile shows an average net price of $13,655 per year. The campus in West Liberty, W.Va., has 478 student-athletes who compete in NCAA Division II.Many prospective students consider West Liberty University one of the best places to earn a career-focused education in West Virginia. Its graduate degree programs range from the MBA to a Doctor of Education.College Raptor publishes separate Hidden Gem rankings for each state, along with versions sorted by region and athletic conference.

Rhone Thrash

West Liberty University

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West Liberty University Ranked 2027 Hidden Gem for West Virginia Colleges News Provided By Agency News Monthly November 19, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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