MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SIDNEY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sidney Federal Credit Union (SFCU), a member-owned credit union serving communities across upstate New York, has released“How to Move Your Checking Account from a Bank to a Credit Union,” a guide for consumers thinking about making a switch. The guide explains what members can gain at a credit union and addresses the common worries that give many people pause.What Sets Credit Unions ApartBanks are for-profit institutions owned by shareholders. Credit unions are not-for-profit cooperatives owned by their members. According to SFCU, that difference shapes the member experience in several ways:- Better rates. Credit unions can return their profits to members, so they often offer higher savings rates and lower loan rates.- Lower fees. Credit unions typically charge less for everyday services like ATM withdrawals, account maintenance, and overdrafts.- A voice in decisions. Members can vote on important matters and help shape how the credit union is run.- Personalized, local service. Local service from people who know the area.- Community reinvestment. SFCU supports local organizations that are making a difference in its communities, sponsors local events, and provides scholarships to young adults. Its branches also run coat drives and food collections, and SFCU staff work directly with local organizations, so its support goes beyond financial contributions.- A focus on financial education. As part of its member-first mission, SFCU gives members the tools and resources they need to minimize debt and grow their money.SFCU's Boost Checking reflects several of these benefits, with no monthly fees, dividends on balances, and early direct deposit. For every Boost Checking account opened, SFCU donates a meal to a family in need.Common Concerns, AnsweredMany consumers put off switching because they're worried about deposit protection, ATM access, or digital banking. The guide addresses each one.The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) insures credit union deposits up to $250,000 per depositor. That's the same protection level as Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured banks. Many credit unions also belong to shared surcharge-free networks with thousands of ATMs nationwide, and SFCU members can use CO-OP Network ATMs and participating shared branching locations. They also get full-featured digital banking, including mobile deposit, bill pay, Zelle, and account alerts.Switching also doesn't directly affect a consumer's credit score. Institutions may review banking history through ChexSystems, but that review isn't a credit inquiry.Making the Move Is Simpler Than Most People ExpectAccording to SFCU's guide, switching checking accounts to a credit union is simpler than most people expect. The guide lays out five steps that usually take two to four weeks, and it points out the most common mistake people make along the way. SFCU members can also use ClickSWITCH to move direct deposits and recurring payments in one quick process.Read the full guide,“How to Move Your Checking Account from a Bank to a Credit Union,” on the SFCU website.About Sidney Federal Credit UnionSidney Federal Credit Union (SFCU) is a member-owned financial cooperative serving upstate New York since 1949. SFCU was founded by 15 Scintilla Magneto Corp. employees in Sidney, New York. It now operates 13 branches, with a field of membership covering Chenango, Delaware, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Madison, Montgomery, Onondaga, and Otsego counties, as well as parts of Broome, Herkimer, and Oneida counties. SFCU offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, and financial education, with a mission to make banking easier and more accessible for all.

Maddie Knapp

Sidney Federal Credit Union

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Sidney Federal Credit Union Explains the Benefits of Moving a Checking Account to a Credit Union News Provided By Sidney Federal Credit Union November 19, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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