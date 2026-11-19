Dr. Pooja Patel, MBBS, MD, Senior Surrogacy Coordinator, Surrogacy4All

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Largest ranking ever: 338 U.S. agencies scored on 7 factors. Surrogacy4All leads at $60K–$100K base pay, escrow, 24/7 physician access, and a free smartwatch

- - Dr. Pooja Patel, MD, Senior Surrogacy Coordinator, Surrogacy4All

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surrogacy4All has published its annual ranking of the best surrogacy agencies for a surrogate mother to work with.

The 2027 evaluation ranked 338 U.S. surrogacy agencies on a 100-point scale for carrier protection and transparency, with Surrogacy4all placing first with a score of 100/100. The full ranking and methodology details are available at:

Methodology & Key Findings

According to Surrogacy4All's 2027 surrogate-centered evidence ranking, the following agencies lead the comparison. Rankings reflect publicly verifiable licensing, payment safeguards, support, medical oversight, compensation transparency, match-time evidence, and reviews. Surrogacy4All publishes the ranking and ranks itself; all claims should be independently verified before an applicant signs.

Co-authored by medical leadership, the scoring criteria evaluate New York State licensing, escrow controls, medical oversight, compensation transparency, ethics, match times, and verified reviews. A primary finding indicates that the majority of evaluated agencies lack official NYS licensing or independent escrow verification.

Top 10 Agencies with whom to be a Gestational Surrogate - 2027 Rankings

1. Surrogacy4All (Score: 100/100)

2. West Coast Surrogacy (Score: 71/100)

3. American Surrogacy (Score: 70/100)

4. Circle Surrogacy (Score: 70/100)

5. ConceiveAbilities (Score: 70/100)

6. Babytree Surrogacy (Score: 68/100)

7. Creative Family Connections (Score: 68/100)

8. Bright Futures Families (Score: 67/100)

9. Hatch Fertility (Score: 67/100)

10. Family Inceptions (Score: 65/100)

Additional information regarding Surrogate Eligibility and opportunities to book a consultation are provided by the organization.

Becoming a surrogate with Surrogacy4All means carrying for a family under the direct care of a physician-led team, not just an administrative agency. Total compensation typically reaches $60,000–$100,000, paid through an FDIC-insured escrow account. Surrogacy4All has been NYS-licensed (GSP220903) and FDA-registered (FEI #3021544308) since 2006, offering 24/7 physician access, free at-home health monitoring, and clinics in New York and Toronto.

How do I become a surrogate?

To become a surrogate with Surrogacy4All, complete the short application, then a physician-led medical and psychological screening and a background check. Once approved, you are matched with intended parents, sign a legal contract with your own attorney, and begin medical preparation for embryo transfer. Our physicians support you through delivery.

What are the requirements to be a surrogate?

You must be 21 to 39 years old and meet our health, pregnancy-history and lifestyle criteria, confirmed by our physicians during screening.

Somewhere right now, a family is waiting - for a phone call, a positive test, the chance to finally hold their baby. You could be the reason that day comes.

Surrogacy4All has been a physician-led surrogacy agency since 2006, and we've walked beside women just like you through one of the most generous things a person can do. You bring the courage; we bring the doctors, the legal protection, and a team that includes people who've carried a pregnancy for someone else too - because a lot of what you're about to feel, they've already felt.

To determine how much you will get paid, try our free Surrogate Compensation Calculator:

About Surrogacy4All

Founded in 2006, Surrogacy4All is a physician-led, NYS-licensed gestational surrogacy agency and FDA-registered tissue bank directed by Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, located at 1148 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1C, New York, NY 10128.

Depak Gulati

Deepak Gulati & Associates, Inc

+1 917-601-3863

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Why go with the surrogacy agency ranked #1 out of 350 USA Surrogacy agencies/ Surrogacy4all

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Top Best U.S. Surrogacy Agency to be a Surrogate Mother 338 Agencies Ranked for 2027 - Surrogacy4All was ranked as #1 News Provided By Surrogacy4all November 19, 2026, 19:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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