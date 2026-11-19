Canadian martial artist Eli Cooper celebrates his silver medal in Boys 12–13 Point Sparring (+60 kg) at the 2026 WKC World Championships in Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain.

Team Canada's Eli Cooper faces England's Jacob Smalley in the Boys 12–13 Point Sparring gold-medal final at the 2026 WKC World Championships in Spain.

Eli Cooper celebrates his second 2026 World Championship silver medal, earned in Boys 12–13 Chinese Softstyle at the 2026 WKC World Championships in Spain.

13-year-old Team Canada athlete earns silver medals in Point Sparring and Chinese Softstyle

- Eli CooperOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian martial artist Eli Cooper has returned home from the 2026 World Karate Commission (WKC) World Championships, held October 24–30 in Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain, with two silver medals and a fifth-place finish.Representing Team Canada, the 13-year-old earned silver medals in Boys 12–13 Point Sparring (+60 kg) and Chinese Softstyle, demonstrating his versatility as both a competitive fighter and forms athlete on the international stage.In Point Sparring, Cooper advanced to the championship final following three consecutive victories over opponents from the United States, England and Germany. He outscored his opponents 23–10 before facing England's Jacob Smalley in the gold-medal match, ultimately earning his second consecutive individual Point Fighting world silver medal.Cooper came even closer to gold in Chinese Softstyle, performing a Chuan Fa-inspired routine incorporating elements of Wushu. All three judges independently awarded him scores of 9.98, giving him a combined score of 29.94 out of a possible 30. Türkiye's Aiman Kaan Gülmez captured gold with 29.95, leaving Cooper just one-hundredth of a point from the world title.“Representing Canada and standing on the podium at Worlds is an amazing feeling. Competing against some of the best martial artists in the world is an incredible experience, and I'm really proud to have won two silver medals. I'm grateful to my coaches, my family and everyone who supported me and helped make this opportunity possible. My goal was to win gold, and although I didn't quite get there, it motivates me to keep working toward becoming a world champion. I'm excited to get back to training and prepare for next year's Worlds in Orlando, Florida.” said Eli CooperCooper also delivered a strong performance in Classical Kata, earning a combined score of 29.86 with his performance of Ohan. He placed fifth in the preliminary standings, just 0.01 points behind the two competitors tied for third, narrowly missing advancement to the four-athlete championship final.He also competed in three team sparring divisions, contributing to Canadian victories over teams from the United States, England and Mexico.The results build on Cooper's success at the 2025 World Championships in Niagara Falls, New York, where he earned silver in individual Point Fighting and bronze in Team Point Fighting. With two additional silver medals in Spain, Cooper has now earned four World Championship medals across two consecutive years.Training at Douvris Martial Arts Orleans, Cooper credits the guidance of Senseis Ben Clarke and Dante Lorusso in Point Fighting and Rose Rhéaume in Chinese Softstyle and Classical Kata, along with the continued support of his family, teammates and community.His achievements reflect years of training, discipline and perseverance, as well as the dedication required to compete internationally across multiple martial arts disciplines.With four World Championship medals now to his name, Cooper returns to training with his sights set on continued improvement and his ultimate goal of becoming a world champion.About Eli CooperEli Cooper is a 13-year-old Canadian competitive martial artist from the Ottawa area who trains at Douvris Martial Arts Orleans. Representing Team Canada at the 2025 and 2026 WKC World Championships, Cooper has earned three silver medals and one bronze across Point Fighting, Team Point Fighting and Chinese Softstyle.

Antony Cooper

The House Of Cooper

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Canadian Martial Artist Eli Cooper Wins Two Silver Medals at 2026 World Championships in Spain News Provided By THOC November 19, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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