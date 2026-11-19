NAREB President Ashley Thomas

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney

James Carter, NBA President

Civil rights, legal, civic & congressional leaders join NAREB President Ashley Thomas III in calling housing "the unfinished fight” of the civil rights movement

- Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the National Association of Real Estate Brokers ' (NAREB) 7th Annual Black Homeownership Summit, the nation's leading civil rights, legal, housing, and civic leaders voiced alarm that Black homebuyers face growing barriers, including higher costs, tighter credit, more frequent denials, and weakening federal protections.

For generations, owning a home has been the most reliable way American families build wealth and pass it on. For Black families, a home is usually their single largest asset, with home equity providing a cushion against emergencies, capital to start a business or pay for college, and an inheritance for the next generation. When Black families are shut out of homeownership, the racial wealth gap grows wider with each generation, which is why Black leaders framed closing the homeownership gap as essential to building Black wealth.

"Oftentimes, we feel that in America, there are two economies," NAREB President Ashley Thomas III told the more than 400 Realtist, partners and advocates who joined the virtual summit on Nov. 10. "Although the country might be doing well, our communities might be suffering."

Speakers included the Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, two members of Congress, and the leaders of the National Bar Association, the National Urban League, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the African American Mayors Association and the lender Self-Help. They noted that the gap between Black and white homeownership is wider today than it was in 1970, two years after the Fair Housing Act became law.

The housing crisis for Black families is detailed in NAREB's 2026 State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report, a comprehensive study of Black homeowners and the challenges families face when purchasing a home.

Crump, a national civil rights attorney, cited a Federal Reserve study of more than 30 million mortgage applications that found Black applicants were more likely than white applicants to be denied mortgage loans, noting that different financial profiles explained only part of that gap.

"Observable financial characteristics explain only 41% of the denial gap," Crump said. "In other words, 59% of the time, Black Americans were denied for reasons other than financial characteristics. They can't explain why we didn't get them. I think you and I both know why we were denied."

Crump traced the gap to federal redlining in the 1930s. "We have to believe in our hearts that housing is a civil right, that access to capital is a civil right," he said. "Financial freedom is a civil right that has long been denied to our communities and our people."

Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, said it is not by chance that Black families trail behind whites in homeownership. "We are not voluntarily in a less-than-equal position. That was enforced," he said. "Laws enforced it; it was enforced by practice." He added that practices and policies that encourage Black homeownership are“not asking for handouts. This is to repair the damage done by historic discrimination."

Sharpton urged advocates to press the incoming Congress for action on unequal lending and on the loss of heirs' property, land passed down without a clear title. Without that action, he said, "we will end up having a cotton candy experience, where it tastes sweet on election night, but there's no substance."

Michael Collins, a National Urban League vice president who oversees its housing and financial work, said housing cannot be separated from jobs and wages.

"You cannot qualify for a mortgage without a stable job, and right now, Black unemployment is back to 7%, nearly double that of our white American counterparts," Collins said. "You can't save for a down payment when wages lag behind costs. In just three years, Black median wealth has fallen by a quarter. Housing is where civil rights and economic justice meet. And that's why this fight isn't finished."

Collins also said that $51.6 million for HUD-approved housing counseling, which helps families prepare to buy homes and avoid foreclosure, has been frozen because the White House is seeking to rescind the funding, but the move is being challenged in court.

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, international president and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, noted that Black women are the largest group of Black mortgage applicants. She said they are "actively working to pursue home ownership and wealth creation, but getting denied because of the inequities in the wealth, debt burden, and unfair lending practices."

Grant was most concerned about younger buyers, noting that only 14% of Black Gen Z adults own a home, and that share is falling while it rises for their white peers. "It's just staggering," she said. "We don't want to be the first generation to leave the next generation worse off than us. The message has to be clear that homeownership is still possible, but preparation must begin long before the mortgage application."

Meanwhile, James Carter, president of the National Bar Association, cited federal agencies' move away from applying "disparate impact," a legal standard that has allowed lenders to be held responsible for practices that harm Black borrowers even when intent is not proven. "The law is still in place," Carter said. "The enforcement is not there from the federal perspective." He told families to look to their states, some of which have stepped in with their own rules.

Carter also described how Black families lose wealth when property is passed down without wills or clear title. "In the rural South, we've lost a lot of farmland. We've lost a lot of property because we don't have those instruments in place," he said, adding that the National Bar Association is working with NAREB on an heirs' property initiative that puts estate planning in place when a home is bought.

Moreover, Thomas explained the extent of the heirs' property problem. "As practitioners in the real estate business, we always look at getting the next family in the front door," he said. "But we're constantly losing wealth in our community through the back door."

Crystal German, executive vice president of Self-Help and president of the Julian Bond Institute, said the typical Black family that rents now needs about 21 years to save for a starter home. In 2019, the typical renter family of any race needed eight years.

"No one should have to wait to save for 21 years and watch their children grow up before receiving the keys to their first home," German said. She said Black borrowers are unfairly charged for additional "risk" unrelated to their personal situations. "All of these things have nothing to do with that borrower being a bad credit risk," she said. They come from "that borrower having generations of lack of access to capital."

German was blunt about the race-neutral tools lenders are turning to. Lenders adopted them after federal rules narrowed Special Purpose Credit Programs and dropped disparate impact. "They will not close the gap. Plain, simple," she said. "Just how the teeth have been taken out of the law, the teeth can be put back in the law."

Cheryl W. Turner, international president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, said high debt and thin savings keep many families from qualifying for mortgages. "The path to homeownership starts long before a mortgage application is submitted," she said, warning that federal data on lending is shrinking. "If the federal safety net of data and oversight becomes smaller, organizations like Delta must help fill the gap by opening doors [and] shining a light on disparities."

Phyllis Dickerson, CEO of the African American Mayors Association, asked advocates to push for more flexible federal community development money for cities. "We can put the people at the table," she said, "but the money has to be at the table first."

In a video message, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Mo.), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said the barriers facing Black buyers "remain stubbornly steep, and they're only getting more immense."

"In the United States of America, in the year 2026, we cannot accept a status quo in which the opportunity to build wealth depends so heavily on the color of your skin, or the zip code in which you were born," Cleaver said. He praised NAREB's work on the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. This new law encourages home building. But he warned that more homes are not enough "if families cannot qualify for a mortgage" or "cannot receive a fair appraisal."

Rep. Troy A. Carter Sr. (D-La.), who also addressed the summit by video, noted that white homeownership sits at 74% while Black homeownership trails at 44%,“and that gap continues to grow.” He said he supported the ROAD to Housing Act and has hosted housing roundtables in Louisiana, and that with the new Congress, lawmakers are“primed to introduce additional legislation that can change the landscape of homeownership for Black Americans.”

“I believe that closing the homeownership gap is justice. It's social justice, it's racial justice,” the congressman said.“Let's commit to lifting our voices until we see Black communities build homes, build wealth and build futures for generations to come.”

Thomas closed by pledging to work with national organizations to connect more Black families with Realtist, who can help them become homeowners.

"Whether it takes a day to close (on a home purchase) or two years to close, we're going to ride with our community to the finish line of building wealth through Black homeownership," Thomas said. "Let's continue to put our advocacy in action."

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ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS (NAREB)

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), founded in 1947, is the oldest minority-owned trade association in America. Its members, known as Realtist, are dedicated to democracy in housing and to expanding sustainable homeownership and wealth-building opportunities in underserved communities nationwide.

Michael K. Frisby

Frisby & Associates

+1 202-625-4328

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At NAREB Housing Summit, National Black Leaders Warn the Dream of Homeownership is Slipping Away from Black Families News Provided By Frisby & Associates November 19, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics



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