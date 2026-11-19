DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Fashion, the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, has launched its women's festive collection, a new range of evening looks created for the dinners, gatherings and celebrations that fill the final weeks of the year. The collection draws on the timeless appeal of evening dressing and reworks it for the way women celebrate today. Every piece feels considered and occasion-ready, and prices are set so that women can build more than one look for the season without stretching their budget.Colour sets the tone. Deep plum and midnight black form a rich, moody base, while soft winter ivory and touches of shimmering silver bring light and balance to the palette. The fabrics are chosen as much for how they feel as for how they look. Velvet is soft and rich to the touch, lace adds a delicate, feminine finish, and sequins bring a measured shimmer that catches the light as the evening unfolds.The silhouettes bring a sense of understated drama. Fluid maxi skirts move freely and gracefully, sculpted dresses offer clean, defined lines, and plush faux fur adds warmth and softness on cooler nights. Together, they create a wardrobe that feels romantic and quietly opulent, with a confident ease that never feels overdone.Commenting on the collection, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Max Fashion, said:“Festive dressing is about feeling confident and celebrating in style, and this collection brings a sense of glamour to every moment of the season. At Max, our role is to make that kind of style easy to own, so our customers can dress for every celebration with pieces they will wear again and again, at prices that suit their budget.”The festive pieces are also easy to style for different moments across the season. A sculpted dress can be worn on its own for an elegant dinner or finished with a plush layer for an evening spent outdoors. A fluid maxi skirt with a hint of sparkle moves just as easily from a family gathering to a New Year's celebration, so a single piece can work across several occasions.The women's festive collection is available now across all Max Fashion stores and online at maxfashion.

Meriam Perez

Marsaana Communications

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Max Fashion's New Women's Festive Collection Brings Velvet, Lace and Sparkle to the Season News Provided By Marsaana Communications November 19, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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