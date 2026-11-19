- Dr. Jennifer DallCA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Losing a spouse can bring overwhelming grief, emotional exhaustion, and difficulty managing everyday responsibilities. For individuals with ADHD, these challenges can become even more complicated. In a recent episode of Widow 180 The Podcast, Dr. Jennifer Dall, founder of ADHD Holistically and Curveball Press, discusses the intersection of grief and neurodivergence while sharing her personal experience with widowhood.Dr. Dall's journey began more than four years ago when her husband unexpectedly died by suicide. Drawing on her experience navigating loss and her 25-year career in education, she explains how grief-related cognitive challenges, often referred to as "widow brain," can intensify existing ADHD symptoms, including forgetfulness, decision fatigue, disorganization, and emotional dysregulation."The more that you can realize that you are going through something, you are not something," Dr. Dall explains, emphasizing the importance of replacing self-blame with compassion.Throughout the conversation, Dr. Dall shares practical strategies for managing the mental and emotional demands of widowhood, including breaking overwhelming tasks into smaller steps, leaning on trusted support systems, and recognizing when responsibilities can wait.The episode also explores the complicated emotions surrounding a spouse's belongings, the guilt associated with decisions made after loss, and the profound identity shifts that accompany widowhood. Dr. Dall reflects on leaving her longtime career in education, launching her own business, and learning to navigate responsibilities previously shared with her husband.Another central theme is recognizing that grief doesn't follow a predictable timeline. Dr. Dall encourages listeners to acknowledge their personal grief patterns, adjust expectations, and remember that difficult periods can pass, even years after a loss."No matter how bad it feels right now, you will keep moving forward," Dr. Dall shares.Ultimately, the conversation offers reassurance to widows navigating grief, particularly those with ADHD, that rebuilding a life after loss doesn't require having everything figured out at once.You can listen to the full episode of Widow 180 The Podcast featuring Dr. Jennifer Dall here:About Dr. Jennifer DallDr. Jennifer Dall is a Grief-Informed Neurodivergence Specialist, educator, and founder of ADHD Holistically, where she helps women-especially those diagnosed later in life-understand their brains and build lives that truly work for them.Diagnosed with ADHD in her 50s after years of being told she“couldn't possibly have it,” Dr. Jennifer blends lived experience with 25+ years in education, ADHD coaching, yoga instruction, and grief education. Her holistic, deeply practical approach goes far beyond surface-level tips, supporting women navigating ADHD alongside grief, caregiving, career shifts, and major life transitions.In 2026, she launched Curveball Press, her own independent press, releasing books that range from guided conversation tools for navigating ADHD to actionable productivity frameworks that help ADHD brains pursue big goals without burnout.Through courses, workshops, speaking, and HR-focused trainings, Dr. Jennifer equips women-and the professionals who support them-to reframe ADHD narratives and build sustainable success.

Christina Lenkowski

Publicity by Christina

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Dr. Jennifer Dall Explores the Intersection of ADHD, Grief, and Widowhood on Widow 180 The Podcast News Provided By Publicity by Christina November 19, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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