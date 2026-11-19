- Dr. Jennifer DallCA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women with ADHD often spend years struggling with symptoms that are misunderstood, dismissed, or attributed to other conditions. In a recent episode of the Chaos & Caffeine podcast, Dr. Jennifer Dall, founder of ADHD Holistically, joins host Danielle Kelly to explore why ADHD frequently goes unrecognized in women and how understanding its less obvious symptoms can change the way women see themselves.Drawing on her personal experiences and professional work supporting women with ADHD, Dr. Dall challenges the traditional perception of ADHD as a condition primarily associated with hyperactive young boys. Instead, she explains how ADHD in women can manifest through emotional dysregulation, difficulty initiating tasks, time blindness, sensory and spatial awareness challenges, and years of masking behaviors to meet societal expectations.One particularly surprising topic is the connection between ADHD and proprioception, or the body's awareness of its position in space. Dr. Dall describes her own experiences with frequently bumping into furniture, struggling with stairs, and discovering unexplained bruises-challenges she eventually came to understand in the context of her ADHD.The conversation also examines why women may receive diagnoses of anxiety or depression without anyone considering whether ADHD could be contributing to their difficulties. Dr. Dall emphasizes the importance of examining patterns throughout a person's life rather than focusing solely on current symptoms, particularly when existing treatments aren't providing the expected relief.Another central theme is the relationship between ADHD and hormonal changes. From puberty to perimenopause and menopause, Dr. Dall discusses how hormonal transitions can intensify existing challenges with emotional regulation and executive functioning. She encourages parents to recognize that behaviors interpreted as defiance, laziness, or attitude problems in girls may reflect underlying neurological differences.Throughout the episode, Dr. Dall reinforces that ADHD presents differently in every individual, making personalized support, self-awareness, and informed advocacy especially important.For mothers who are recognizing ADHD traits in themselves while raising neurodivergent children, Dr. Dall offers a message of self-compassion and a reminder to reconsider long-held beliefs about their abilities."I think my advice is to challenge the stories you've been told and you are telling yourself," Dr. Dall shares. "Especially if you're struggling, you're doing better than you think you are."The episode offers listeners a deeper understanding of the often-overlooked experiences of women with ADHD, along with practical perspectives on seeking support, advocating for appropriate care, and helping the next generation grow up with greater understanding of their neurodivergence.You can listen to the full episode of Chaos & Caffeine featuring Dr. Jennifer Dall here:About Dr. Jennifer DallDr. Jennifer Dall is a Grief-Informed Neurodivergence Specialist, educator, and founder of ADHD Holistically, where she helps women-especially those diagnosed later in life-understand their brains and build lives that truly work for them.Diagnosed with ADHD in her 50s after years of being told she“couldn't possibly have it,” Dr. Jennifer blends lived experience with 25+ years in education, ADHD coaching, yoga instruction, and grief education. Her holistic, deeply practical approach goes far beyond surface-level tips, supporting women navigating ADHD alongside grief, caregiving, career shifts, and major life transitions.In 2026, she launched Curveball Press, her own independent press, releasing books that range from guided conversation tools for navigating ADHD to actionable productivity frameworks that help ADHD brains pursue big goals without burnout.Through courses, workshops, speaking, and HR-focused trainings, Dr. Jennifer equips women-and the professionals who support them-to reframe ADHD narratives and build sustainable success.

Christina Lenkowski

Publicity by Christina

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Dr. Jennifer Dall Explores Why ADHD in Women Is Often Mistaken for Anxiety or Depression News Provided By Publicity by Christina November 19, 2026, 19:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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