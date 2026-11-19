The Phoenix location supports the company's efforts to help injured plaintiffs manage immediate expenses while claims are pending.

- High Rise FinancialLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High Rise Financial LLC has added a Phoenix location at 2828 N. Central Ave., #825, Phoenix, AZ 85004. The Arizona location gives people with pending personal injury claims a local point of contact to learn about a financial option they can consider with their attorney before their case is resolved.An injured person may still be attending medical appointments or waiting to learn when they can return to work when a settlement offer comes in. Pre-settlement funding can help eligible plaintiffs cover some immediate expenses while they take time to discuss the offer and their next steps with their attorney.“When rent is due and you're still out of work, it can feel like you have to make a decision about your case before you're ready,” said a spokesperson for High Rise Financial.“Our goal in Phoenix is to give more people a way to cover some of those immediate expenses while they work through their options with their attorney.”For plaintiffs considering funding, the amount available and the repayment terms are part of that decision. High Rise Financial evaluates each application with information from the attorney handling the claim. If approved, the plaintiff receives funds while the case is still pending, with repayment governed by the funding agreement and contingent on a recovery through a settlement or verdict. If there is no recovery, the plaintiff does not repay the funding.Phoenix-area plaintiffs can learn more about eligibility and the application process through the High Rise Financial website.About High Rise Financial LLCHigh Rise Financial LLC provides pre-settlement funding to eligible plaintiffs with pending personal injury and other civil claims. The company works with applicants and their attorneys to help address financial needs that arise before a claim is resolved.Original Source

Jack Ross - VP, Product Management

High Rise Financial LLC

+1 866-407-6404

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High Rise Financial Adds Phoenix Location to Expand Access to Pre-Settlement Funding News Provided By Jack Ross - VP, Product Management, High Rise Financial LLC November 19, 2026, 19:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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