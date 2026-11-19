Students come together at Huntington Beach for Stanton University's“Sea, Sands & Friends” beach bonfire, enjoying an afternoon of friendship and community.

Stanton University's Student Council helps create meaningful student experiences by organizing activities that promote engagement, friendship, and campus involvement.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton University's Student Council brought students together for an afternoon of fun, friendship, and connection through“Sea, Sands & Friends: Bonfire at the Beach,” held on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Huntington Beach, California.

Throughout the day, students had the opportunity to step away from their busy academic schedules and enjoy a relaxing afternoon by the beach. The event featured a variety of activities, including a beach bonfire, s'mores, games, food, and drinks, creating a welcoming environment for students to socialize, meet new people, and build friendships.

Beyond the fun and entertainment, the gathering provided students with an opportunity to interact with classmates from different backgrounds and strengthen their connections within the university. Sharing conversations, playing games, and enjoying treats around the bonfire helped create a warm and friendly atmosphere. These experiences allow students to build lasting memories while developing relationships that extend beyond the classroom.

The gathering reflected the Student Council's commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for student engagement beyond the classroom. Through activities like this, students can connect with fellow classmates, strengthen relationships, and develop a greater sense of belonging within the Stanton University community.

Events like“Sea, Sands & Friends” also highlight the importance of maintaining a balanced university experience, where academic growth is complemented by social interaction and extracurricular activities. By organizing engaging events throughout the year, the Student Council encourages students to become more involved in campus life and actively participate in the university community.

“Sea, Sands & Friends” was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate friendship and community while creating memorable experiences outside the academic environment.

Stanton University appreciates the Student Council's initiative in organizing student activities that bring the university community closer together and contribute to a vibrant, welcoming, and engaging campus experience.

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Stanton University Student Council Hosts 'Sea, Sands & Friends' Beach Bonfire News Provided By Stanton University November 19, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Education



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