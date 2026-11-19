MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With DataPhilanthropy's continued support, The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF) is celebrating a major milestone: funding 450 young cancer survivors this year. The next step is understanding, in numbers and insights, what that support makes possible.TRCF is supporting 450 teen and young adult cancer survivors in the 2026–2027 academic year. Last year the number was 345. That is two straight years of roughly 30% growth, and it did not happen on its own.DataPhilanthropy has been a big part of it. Their grant last year funded the first jump. Their continued support funded this one. We are grateful for their continued generosity and commitment to TRCF.For our scholars, this support comes at a time when college expenses, medical bills, and the lasting effects of cancer can make pursuing higher education especially difficult. And while a scholarship may not fix all of that, it can be the thing that keeps college on the table.What differentiates this partnership with DataPhilanthropy is that neither of us thinks the headcount is the whole story. We share an interest in understanding the impact of our work and using what we learn to make an even greater difference in the years ahead.A Shared Commitment to Creating OpportunityDataPhilanthropy was founded by Jeff Green to expand educational opportunities and help people get past the barriers in their way. The organization brings data and analytics to its giving: where the need is, the role of the investment, and what would do more. TRCF exists to help make that path easier. And with DataPhilanthropy's continued support, we've been able to extend that opportunity to more young people across the country.“What I appreciate most about DataPhilanthropy is that they believe in our scholars just as much as we do. Their generosity has helped us grow to 450 scholars this year, a milestone we're incredibly proud of. But what makes this partnership so special is that it goes beyond financial support. We share a commitment to using data and analytics to better understand where the greatest needs exist and how we can make the most meaningful impact for young cancer survivors. We're grateful for their continued investment in our mission and excited about what we can accomplish together.”- Lindsay Whittemore, Executive Director & Co-Founder of TRCFLooking Beyond the NumbersA scholarship check is the start of the story, not the end of it. At TRCF, we want to know what the check made possible: whether a scholar stayed enrolled, finished the semester, finished the degree.Today, TRCF tracks academic performance, college persistence, and graduation outcomes, with a reported 89.5% graduation rate among our scholars. We also track financial need and the backgrounds of the students we serve, including the fact that 32% are first-generation college students. These measures help us better understand how our scholars are progressing, what's working, and where additional support may be needed.So, this partnership asks us to hold two views at once. The story of each scholar. And the pattern across all 450 that tells you what to build next.“I'm a strong believer that data, used well, makes giving better. What drew me to TRCF wasn't only the mission, it was that Lindsay and her team wanted to measure the same things we did. Not how many checks went out. How many scholars made it through. There are 450 young people in school this year who might not be otherwise. That's the number that matters, and we want to help TRCF keep moving it upwards.”- Jeff Green, Founder of DataPhilanthropyThere are young cancer survivors across the country who have quietly given up on college because of what cancer did to their health or their family's finances. We want to reach more of them, and we want to be thoughtful about how we grow.Our thanks to Jeff Green and the entire DataPhilanthropy team for trusting TRCF, investing in our scholars, and caring about our shared work together.Our work is made possible by partners and supporters who believe in creating brighter futures for young cancer survivors. Join us in making a difference.

Shelly Mittal

DataPhilanthropy

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450 Scholars and Counting: The Ruth Cheatham Foundation's Partnership with DataPhilanthropy News Provided By DataPhilanthropy November 19, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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