MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Marketing Recruiters (DMR), a specialized recruitment firm focused on digital marketing talent, a recruiting firm that places professionals in digital strategy, paid media, SEO, analytics, and marketing leadership roles, has published a guide titled“How to Update a Digital Marketing Job Description for AI Skills.” The guide helps hiring teams revise their marketing job postings to match how these roles work now that AI handles many routine tasks.Companies often write a marketing job description once and reuse it for years, and they usually update it only when the job title changes. According to the guide, many postings still list duties like drafting social captions or adjusting ad bids by hand, even though AI tools and ad platforms now do most of that work. Strong candidates read those postings as a sign that the employer has fallen behind or that the role could soon be automated.Four AI Skill Areas to Name in a PostingThe guide recommends replacing outdated task lists with specific skills that hiring teams can assess in an interview:- Tool literacy: Using generative AI for research, ideation, and workflow automation.- Output evaluation: Checking AI-generated copy, data, and creative for accuracy and brand voice before release.- Data interpretation: Turning AI-generated analytics and predictive reports into marketing decisions.- AI governance awareness: Understanding the privacy, copyright, and bias risks that come with AI tools.Updating Every Section of the PostingDMR advises making the update in the role summary, the responsibilities, and the requirements. The guide suggests writing responsibilities around oversight, such as supervising AI-assisted content production. It also says marketing fundamentals like audience research and campaign strategy should stay at the top of the requirements.Getting the Amount of AI Language RightThe guide warns that a posting can say too little or too much about AI. A single vague line about AI comfort gives candidates no real expectation to measure themselves against. A posting that mentions AI in almost every bullet can attract applicants who depend on prompts more than their own judgment. To avoid that, the guide recommends pairing each AI-related duty with a line about review or decision-making.The full guide, which also covers which tasks to remove from current postings, is on the DMR website now.About Digital Marketing RecruitersDigital Marketing Recruiters specializes in connecting marketing organizations with experienced professionals across digital strategy, paid media, SEO, analytics, account management, and marketing leadership roles. The firm works with agencies, brands, and technology companies to build high-performing marketing teams in an evolving digital landscape.

Maddie Knapp

Digital Marketing Recruiters

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Digital Marketing Recruiters Shares Guide to Rewriting Marketing Job Descriptions for AI Skills News Provided By Digital Marketing Recruiters November 19, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.