Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Financial Results for Q3 2026

19.11.2026 / 19:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The management board of Photon Energy N.V. informs that it has published on its website Reports | Photon Energy Group the financial report with consolidated financial statements for the three months period from 1 July until 30 September 2026 and 9M 2026.

Financial highlights:

Consolidated revenues reached EUR 19.090 million in Q3 2026 (-21% YoY) and EUR 64.546 million 9M 2026 (-10%YoY);

EBITDA increased to EUR 6.465 million in Q3 2026 from EUR 4.488 million in Q3 2025 (+44% YoY) and EUR 12.454 million YTD (+46% YoY); margins improved in the energy generation segment (Investments) and as a result of the Group's cost optimisation programme across other segments, including lower overhead and personnel expenses.

EBIT of EUR 8.769 million in Q3 2026 and EUR 9.869 million 9M 2026 compared EUR -0.369 million and EUR -1.648 million in comparable periods; a one-off gain of EUR 5 million was booked in Q3 as a result of asset sales and deconsolidation of companies in Australia and New Zealand.

Net profit of EUR 6.194 million in Q3 2026 and EUR 1.245 million in 9M 2026. Equity of EUR 51.058 million as of 30 September 2026 compared to EUR 53.383 million based on preliminary YE 2025 numbers and translating into an adjusted equity ratio of 26.1%, including the regulatory carve-out.

The Company will host a live webcast on Friday, 20 November at 11:00am CET to present its financial results and hold a Q&A session. Attendees are invited to submit questions during the session through the chat box or in advance via email to ....

19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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