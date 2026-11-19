Financial Results For Q3 2026
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Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Financial Results for Q3 2026
19.11.2026 / 19:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The management board of Photon Energy N.V. informs that it has published on its website Reports | Photon Energy Group the financial report with consolidated financial statements for the three months period from 1 July until 30 September 2026 and 9M 2026.
Financial highlights:
The Company will host a live webcast on Friday, 20 November at 11:00am CET to present its financial results and hold a Q&A session. Attendees are invited to submit questions during the session through the chat box or in advance via email to ....
19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2439012 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
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