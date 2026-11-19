

Analyst Daniel Major said the weakness appears to reflect a positioning reset rather than a fundamental deterioration in copper demand.

He said copper prices have come under pressure amid concerns over AI spending, U.S. midterm election uncertainties, and stronger-than-expected inflation data. UBS expects copper mine supply to grow by only about 1% in 2027.

UBS reportedly believes copper's recent sell-off could present a long-term buying opportunity, but cautioned investors against rushing in, as further price declines remain possible.

Analyst Daniel Major said the weakness appears to reflect a positioning reset rather than a fundamental deterioration in copper demand, according to an Investing report on Thursday.

At the time of writing, Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) shares were down 2.2%, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) declined more than 3%, while Teck Resources (TECK) fell 2%.

AI Spending, Midterm Results Cause Pressure

The analyst said copper prices have come under pressure amid concerns over AI spending, uncertainty following the U.S. midterm elections, and stronger-than-expected inflation data that raised expectations of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Major said that while AI contributes relatively little to copper demand directly, a sharp slowdown in spending by major tech companies could hurt the broader economy and weaken demand for the metal.

Last week, Goldman Sachs also reportedly warned that its $15,400-per-ton forecast for 2027 faces downside risks from AI-related investor positioning and weaker U.S. tariff expectations.

UBS Sees LME Copper Support At $12,000 Per Ton

On Wednesday, three-month copper futures closed at $12,471 per metric ton on the London Metal Exchange (LME), their lowest close in seven months. Copper futures for December deliveries were trading 0.6% lower at $5.66 per pound at the time of writing.

UBS identified near-term technical support at $12,000 per ton on the LME and $5.50 per pound on COMEX.

The analyst expects copper mine supply to grow by only about 1% in 2027. Major also warned that more than 950,000 tons of excess U.S. copper inventory could return to the global market if expectations of American import tariffs weaken.

Retail Turns 'Bullish' On CPER

Despite copper prices falling, retail sentiment surrounding the United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' over the past 24 hours.

The fund has declined around 3% so far this year. Meanwhile, FCX has fallen 3% over the same period, underperforming both TECK and SCCO.

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