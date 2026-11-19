ECO Mobility Highlights Growing Opportunity For International Self-Drive Road Trips
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 19th November 2026: ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited (ECO Mobility), one of India's leading corporate mobility and ground transportation providers, has successfully executed three international self-drive programmes involving 24 vehicles across Norway, Estonia and Spain, highlighting the growing opportunity for curated international road trips among Indian travellers.
The programmes comprised 11 vehicles in Norway, 6 in Estonia and 7 in Spain, demonstrating ECO Mobility's experience in facilitating coordinated, multi-car international journeys. Unlike conventional chauffeur-driven holidays, self-drive journeys allow travellers to explore destinations at their own pace, discover places beyond traditional tourist circuits and enjoy greater flexibility, supported by professionally coordinated travel arrangements.
The opportunity is supported by broader indicators of India's growing outbound travel market and evolving travel preferences. According to the European Commission, India recorded approximately 1.15 million Schengen short-stay visa applications in 2025, ranking third globally after China and Türkiye. Approximately 58% of visas issued to applicants in India permitted multiple entries, offering greater flexibility for subsequent European journeys.
Destination-specific indicators also highlight the potential for differentiated travel experiences. In Spain, official tourism data published by Turespaña recorded 213,905 Indian visitors in 2025. While arrivals declined compared with 2024, average expenditure increased by approximately 25% to €3,257 per visitor. Similarly, Statistics Norway reported nearly 12,000 guest nights by Indian visitors in May 2025, representing a 50% year-on-year increase. While these indicators do not measure self-drive bookings specifically, they provide a broader context for the opportunity to develop higher-value, experience-led international travel offerings for Indian customers.
Ms. Deepali DeV, Chief Operating Officer, ECO Mobility, said: "We are seeing a clear evolution in the way Indian travellers want to experience international holidays. The aspiration is increasingly moving from simply reaching a destination to experiencing the journey itself. Self-drive gives travellers the freedom to choose their pace, discover places beyond the conventional tourist trail and create a much more personal connection with the destination.
Our successful self-drive programmes in Norway, Estonia and Spain demonstrate that this is not merely an individual traveller trend. There is an emerging opportunity for families, friends, corporate groups and premium leisure travellers to travel together in multiple vehicles, while enjoying the independence of driving themselves.
For the Indian travel trade, this opens up an exciting new product category, curated international self-drive holidays that combine the freedom of independent travel with the reassurance and expertise of professional travel planning."
International self-drive holidays offer opportunities for families, groups of friends, premium leisure travellers and special-interest groups to explore destinations through personalised road-trip experiences. These programmes can be designed around specific interests such as scenic drives, automotive experiences, photography, family holidays, adventure travel and premium leisure. Destinations across Europe, North America and Australia also offer possibilities for different road-trip formats, subject to local driving regulations, vehicle availability and travel requirements.
The multi-car convoy model further creates an opportunity for Indian travel agents and tour operators to diversify beyond conventional package tours, escorted holidays and chauffeur-driven itineraries. Travellers can enjoy the independence of driving their own vehicles while benefiting from coordinated routes, accommodation arrangements, destination support and group itineraries. ECO Mobility's experience in executing 24-vehicle deployments across three international programmes provides a practical foundation for developing such offerings in partnership with the Indian travel trade, enabling travel advisors to move beyond standalone car rental transactions towards more comprehensive, experience-led international road-trip products.
About ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited:
Founded in 1996, ECO Mobility (Previously known as Eco Rent A Car) is the largest chauffeur driven mobility provider, to corporates in India. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing chauffeured car rentals (“CCR”) and employee transportation services (“ETS”) and has been providing these services to corporate customers, including Fortune 500 & BSE 500 companies in India, individuals, Travel and Tourism companies and Hotels for more than 29 years. The Company has a Pan-India presence in 160 cities through own vehicles and vendors. ECOS also addresses the global car rental requirements of its corporate customers, through its global network of vendors with the capability of providing Chauffeured car rental and self-drive services in over 100+ countries. The Company operates a fleet of more than 20,500, economy to luxury cars, mini vans, and luxury coaches. The company also provides specialty vehicles such as luggage vans, limousines, vintage cars and vehicles for accessible transportation for people with disabilities.
The programmes comprised 11 vehicles in Norway, 6 in Estonia and 7 in Spain, demonstrating ECO Mobility's experience in facilitating coordinated, multi-car international journeys. Unlike conventional chauffeur-driven holidays, self-drive journeys allow travellers to explore destinations at their own pace, discover places beyond traditional tourist circuits and enjoy greater flexibility, supported by professionally coordinated travel arrangements.
The opportunity is supported by broader indicators of India's growing outbound travel market and evolving travel preferences. According to the European Commission, India recorded approximately 1.15 million Schengen short-stay visa applications in 2025, ranking third globally after China and Türkiye. Approximately 58% of visas issued to applicants in India permitted multiple entries, offering greater flexibility for subsequent European journeys.
Destination-specific indicators also highlight the potential for differentiated travel experiences. In Spain, official tourism data published by Turespaña recorded 213,905 Indian visitors in 2025. While arrivals declined compared with 2024, average expenditure increased by approximately 25% to €3,257 per visitor. Similarly, Statistics Norway reported nearly 12,000 guest nights by Indian visitors in May 2025, representing a 50% year-on-year increase. While these indicators do not measure self-drive bookings specifically, they provide a broader context for the opportunity to develop higher-value, experience-led international travel offerings for Indian customers.
Ms. Deepali DeV, Chief Operating Officer, ECO Mobility, said: "We are seeing a clear evolution in the way Indian travellers want to experience international holidays. The aspiration is increasingly moving from simply reaching a destination to experiencing the journey itself. Self-drive gives travellers the freedom to choose their pace, discover places beyond the conventional tourist trail and create a much more personal connection with the destination.
Our successful self-drive programmes in Norway, Estonia and Spain demonstrate that this is not merely an individual traveller trend. There is an emerging opportunity for families, friends, corporate groups and premium leisure travellers to travel together in multiple vehicles, while enjoying the independence of driving themselves.
For the Indian travel trade, this opens up an exciting new product category, curated international self-drive holidays that combine the freedom of independent travel with the reassurance and expertise of professional travel planning."
International self-drive holidays offer opportunities for families, groups of friends, premium leisure travellers and special-interest groups to explore destinations through personalised road-trip experiences. These programmes can be designed around specific interests such as scenic drives, automotive experiences, photography, family holidays, adventure travel and premium leisure. Destinations across Europe, North America and Australia also offer possibilities for different road-trip formats, subject to local driving regulations, vehicle availability and travel requirements.
The multi-car convoy model further creates an opportunity for Indian travel agents and tour operators to diversify beyond conventional package tours, escorted holidays and chauffeur-driven itineraries. Travellers can enjoy the independence of driving their own vehicles while benefiting from coordinated routes, accommodation arrangements, destination support and group itineraries. ECO Mobility's experience in executing 24-vehicle deployments across three international programmes provides a practical foundation for developing such offerings in partnership with the Indian travel trade, enabling travel advisors to move beyond standalone car rental transactions towards more comprehensive, experience-led international road-trip products.
About ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited:
Founded in 1996, ECO Mobility (Previously known as Eco Rent A Car) is the largest chauffeur driven mobility provider, to corporates in India. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing chauffeured car rentals (“CCR”) and employee transportation services (“ETS”) and has been providing these services to corporate customers, including Fortune 500 & BSE 500 companies in India, individuals, Travel and Tourism companies and Hotels for more than 29 years. The Company has a Pan-India presence in 160 cities through own vehicles and vendors. ECOS also addresses the global car rental requirements of its corporate customers, through its global network of vendors with the capability of providing Chauffeured car rental and self-drive services in over 100+ countries. The Company operates a fleet of more than 20,500, economy to luxury cars, mini vans, and luxury coaches. The company also provides specialty vehicles such as luggage vans, limousines, vintage cars and vehicles for accessible transportation for people with disabilities.
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