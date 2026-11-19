Drywall Up 13% On The Shelf While Its Factory Price Barely Moved, Cleveland Rehab Price Watch Finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2026. A cart of basic materials for a typical Cleveland rental turn now costs about 10% more than it did last winter, rising from about $1,810 to about $2,000 before tax, according to the first monthly Cleveland Rehab Materials Price Watch from ACC Solutions Team. Copper electrical wire led the increases, with a 250 ft roll of standard 12/2 wire rising from $149 to $179, or 20%. Across every item bought in both periods, shelf prices rose about 7%.
The sharpest contrast is drywall. A 1/2 in. drywall sheet rose 13% on the shelf, from $12.98 in November 2025 to $14.70 in October 2026, while the federal producer price index for gypsum products rose just 0.9% from October 2025 to October 2026. Interior paint followed the same pattern, up 9% on the shelf against 3.8% for the federal paint index.
"If you priced a rental turn last winter, your materials budget is already short, and paint and copper wire account for about 60% of the gap," said ACC Solutions Team.
Not every material is rising. Plastic plumbing pipe rose 15% to 20% and a 2x4x10 framing stud rose 23%, but 1/2 in. OSB sheathing fell 13% and 1/4 in. drywall fell 6%.
The findings line up with national data. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics producer price index for goods used in residential construction rose 9.8% from October 2025 to October 2026, and its copper wire and cable index rose 25.5%. The Associated General Contractors of America cites tariffs of up to 50% on steel, aluminum and copper products and a 10% tariff on softwood lumber on top of existing duties. The Home Depot reported a third quarter average ticket of $93.09, up 3.0% from $90.39.
Method. The Price Watch compares the identical product on ACC Solutions Team purchase records in the Cleveland area, using shelf prices before tax. "Then" is a late 2025 purchase and "now" is the latest 2026 purchase, gaps of 7 to 13 months. The rental turn cart is an illustrative list for a typical 1,000 sq ft turn, not a specific job. October 2026 federal figures are preliminary.
Full report with charts and sources: Next update: December 2026.
About ACC Solutions
ACC Solutions manages rental properties and coordinates rehabs across Greater Cleveland for local, out-of-state and international owners. It is a licensed general contractor (GC #CR25025171). ACC is not a real estate brokerage, law firm or qualified intermediary. Website:
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