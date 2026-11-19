MENAFN - GetNews)"Apricot Oil Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the apricot oil market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive positioning, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, November 19, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the apricot oil market size is expected to grow from $248.63 million in 2026 to $260.07 million in 2027 and is forecast to reach $347.70 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period (2027-2032). The market expands as cosmetic formulators, personal care brands, food manufacturers, and pharmaceutical processors source lightweight, nutrient-rich botanical lipids. Increasing consumer preference for plant-derived ingredients, expanding utilization of agricultural fruit-pit side-streams, and wider availability across direct-to-consumer digital retail platforms support steady procurement volumes across manufacturing facilities and retail stores worldwide.

The apricot oil market growth is also shaped by improved mechanical extraction capabilities and rising buyer expectations regarding ingredient traceability, purity validation, and organic certification. Oilseed processors and specialty lipid refiners are investing in cold-pressing machinery, nitrogen-blanketed storage tanks, and solvent-free winterization systems. These processing improvements help producers extract high-oleic and linoleic fatty acid fractions from discarded apricot kernels while preserving natural vitamin E tocopherols and preventing oxidative rancidity. Together, these operational factors strengthen the integrated apricot oil market forecast across established personal care hubs and developing wellness markets.

Apricot Oil Market Trends

Clean-Label Cosmetics and Personal Care Formulations Drive Primary Demand

One of the leading apricot oil market trends is the widespread incorporation of cold-pressed apricot kernel oil into skin care, hair care, and aromatherapy products. Cosmetic chemists value apricot oil for its high oleic and linoleic acid composition, lightweight emollient texture, and rapid dermal absorption without greasy residue. Personal care brands formulate the oil into facial serums, anti-aging creams, baby massage lotions, and scalp treatments to replace synthetic petroleum-derived mineral oils and silicones. This sustained transition toward natural botanical emollients supports the apricot oil industry.

Agricultural By-Product Valorization Strengthens Circular Supply Chains

Circular raw material sourcing represents an expanding development area within the apricot oil market share. Commercial fruit canning, juice extraction, and dried fruit processing facilities generate substantial volumes of discarded apricot stones and kernels annually. Specialty oil processors partner with orchard cooperatives to upcycle these agricultural side-streams into high-value cold-pressed and refined oils, reducing food processing waste while securing cost-effective raw feedstocks. This circular processing model aligns with wider quality benchmarks recognized across the integrated food ingredients industry for sustainable agricultural resource utilization.

Digital Retail Channels Expand Consumer Access Alongside Industrial B2B Supply

Distribution expansion and regional consumption patterns continue to guide the apricot oil market forecast. While offline supermarkets, specialty health stores, and direct B2B industrial contracts anchor baseline volume, online e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer brand storefronts are accelerating retail penetration. Digital marketplaces enable niche specialty oil brands to educate shoppers on fatty acid profiles and cold-pressing standards, broadening household adoption across North America, Europe, and fast-growing urban centers in Asia-Pacific.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Apricot Oil Market Segmentation

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By End Use

Industrial (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals)

Retail

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape of the Apricot Oil Industry

The apricot oil industry exhibits a moderately fragmented competitive structure, with multinational fragrance and flavor houses, specialized European lipid refiners, and retail natural product brands competing across kernel sourcing, cold-pressing purity, and global distribution networks. Market participants strengthen their operational presence by securing direct kernel procurement agreements in major apricot-producing regions such as Turkey, Central Asia, and the Mediterranean, while expanding certified organic product lines.

Peroxide value control, fatty acid consistency, and solvent-free cold-pressing methods serve as primary areas of operational differentiation. Suppliers invest in gentle mechanical expellers and nitrogen-flushed packaging to extend shelf stability and preserve natural antioxidant profiles without synthetic preservatives, helping leaders protect their apricot oil market share.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the apricot oil market include:

NOW Foods

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Givaudan

Gustav Heess GmbH

Jedwards International, Inc.

Conclusion

The apricot oil market forecast points toward steady expansion as cosmetic formulators, food manufacturers, and pharmaceutical producers continue adopting plant-derived lipids for clean-label skin care, gourmet nutrition, and biocompatible formulations. Oil processors respond by scaling cold-pressed extraction capacities, expanding certified organic portfolios, and upcycling orchard kernel by-products into high-purity specialty oils.

Overall, the apricot oil market size will continue to benefit from rising consumer preference for natural personal care ingredients, wider reach across digital e-commerce channels, sustainable agricultural side-stream utilization, and ongoing improvements in mechanical oil refining. These combined factors support sustained apricot oil market growth across the global apricot oil industry.

Explore Our Trending Reports

Oregano Seasoning Market: The global oregano seasoning market is projected to expand from $235.85 million in 2026 to $391.27 million by 2032, registering a 9.01% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Mainstream Western adoption of Mediterranean dining and industrial processed-food applications that require stable flavor systems are driving revenue growth.

Garcinia Market Share: The global garcinia market is estimated at $337.59 million in 2026 and is forecast to climb to $530.24 million by 2031, growing at a 9.45% CAGR. While synthetic GLP-1 therapies are reshaping the clinical weight-loss landscape, demand for botanical ingredients is shifting toward bioactive compounds such as garcinol, as well as soluble HCA potassium salts formulated for functional beverages and lifestyle wellness.

Spices and Seasonings Market Size: The global spices and seasonings market is valued at $21.99 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $28.21 billion by 2031, advancing at a 5.12% CAGR. Market momentum is driven by sustained home-cooking routines, social media culinary discovery, and consumer interest in functional, immunity-supporting botanicals like turmeric and ginger.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-the-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree.