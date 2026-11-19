MENAFN - GetNews)"Rankings are conversations. Every vote is an opinion. Every list is a debate. Every ranking tells a story about what people value right now."RRanked Magazine outlines plans to grow print circulation, expand its survey rankings, stats-based editorial articles and Editors' Cut judges panel, and extend coverage into 2027.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Nov. 19, 2026 - RRanked Magazine, the monthly digital and print magazine of survey rankings and editorial features published by EVAGREEN MAGAZINE LLC, today announced its growth plans for the coming year, including expanded print circulation, broader ranking coverage and continued investment in its public survey and rankings platform at RRanked.

Launched in March 2026 with Volume 1, Issue 1, RRanked (ISSN 3143-3707) set out to document global opinion through structured rankings. The magazine covers entertainment, sports, technology, politics and culture, spanning film, television, music, gaming, celebrity and fashion. Each monthly issue carries a cover theme, anchored features and survey-driven rankings in digital and print.

At the center of the publication is a three-part system the company says sets it apart from vote-only platforms. Every voting list carries a Community Ranking, determined by open reader votes with real-time tallies, and an Editors' Cut, determined by a panel of verified professional judges including critics, journalists and field specialists. Alongside both sits a third pillar: an articles section written by the magazine's own in-house editors, where rankings are decided by statistics and documented facts rather than opinion alone.

The company states the judges panel currently includes more than 100 verified professionals worldwide, with a stated goal of reaching 1,000 as coverage widens. Members are confirmed through professional profiles before joining, and the company describes them strictly as judges: they rank titles but do not write the magazine's articles.

The in-house articles desk is where the magazine says the record decides the order. Staff editors build these features on measurable evidence such as career statistics, sales and box-office figures, chart positions, awards, title histories and documented milestones, and each piece states the criteria it weighed. Recent features include long-form rankings of the greatest supermodels, sitcoms, stand-up specials, crime dramas and live concert performances, plus a five-decade survey of rap weighing technique, authorship, commercial peaks and longevity. Every piece is editor-reviewed before publication, the company says, with facts checked against authoritative sources.

The magazine reports growing readership across its ranking lists and daily fan polls, with popular topics spanning film, music, television, games and sports. Its Fan Polls section runs rolling daily votes across categories including K-Pop, K-Drama, Turkish, Thai and Bollywood titles, resetting daily so readers return and vote again. One current sports ranking, covering professional basketball players in 2026, is available at Best NBA Players in 2026, while broader music coverage is collected under Music Rankings

The announcement also highlights a redesigned website theme now live on the platform. The new front page opens with a hero cover story tied to the current monthly issue, followed by a headline strip of top stories, a Top Movers leaderboard, an Editor's Picks rail from the in-house desk, category hubs for gaming, music, film, television, sports and more, long-form Big Read features, video highlights and live vote counters. The company says the redesign surfaces all three pillars at once: reader votes, professional judgment, and facts established by its editors.

According to the announcement, print remains central to the plan. The company says it intends to grow physical magazine sales over the next year, increasing the print run of its monthly issues and widening retail and subscription availability, with each issue designed as a collectible edition built around a cover theme.

The magazine also says it is taking its rankings to social media at scale, publishing ranking updates, voting prompts and editorial highlights across its social channels to keep readers informed about where global opinion stands on widely debated questions across entertainment, sports and culture.

Looking toward next year, the company outlines four areas of expansion. First, additional ranking categories and more frequent survey releases. Second, continued growth of the professional judges panel, with an open application process for verified professionals. Third, expanded output from the in-house articles desk, including genre histories, retrospectives, performance criticism and stats-driven rankings. Fourth, deeper social and video coverage.

"Rankings are conversations," the magazine states on its About page. "Every vote is an opinion. Every list is a debate." Readers can browse current rankings, read the editors' features, vote in daily polls and view past and current issues on the magazine's website.

About Rranked Magazine

RRanked is a monthly digital and print magazine (ISSN 3143-3707) owned and published by EVAGREEN MAGAZINE LLC, Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2026, the magazine publishes survey-driven rankings, stats-based editorial features and curated cultural coverage under the tagline "Everything. Ranked." Each voting list carries a Community Ranking determined by public votes and an Editors' Cut determined by verified professional judges, alongside in-house articles ranked on statistics and documented facts.