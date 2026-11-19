MENAFN - GetNews)"Keynote speaker Drewbie Wilson delivers the sales keynote at RealClean ELEVATE 2026 in Las Vegas. Photo: Gina Downey / RealClean"Keynote speaker Drewbie Wilson, founder of Call The Damn Leads, is booking 2027 sales kickoffs and franchise conventions, bringing the C.A.L.L.S. Framework and 100/10/2 Standard to sales teams.

Toledo, Ohio - Nov. 19, 2026 - Keynote speaker Drewbie Wilson, founder of Call The Damn Leads, has opened his 2027 calendar for sales kickoffs, national sales meetings and franchise conventions. The announcement follows keynotes this year at the ProSource Wholesale National Sales Conference and RealClean ELEVATE 2026. Wilson's talks draw on $15M+ in high-ticket sales over the past decade and 20+ years in sales.

Wilson speaks to teams that carry a sales number: account managers, franchise owners, real estate agents and the leaders who coach them. His sessions focus on follow-up, the daily work of turning existing leads into booked conversations.

"Planners are locking in 2027 dates right now," Wilson said.

A Keynote Speaker Who Prepares for the Room

Wilson builds each talk around the audience in front of him. Before RealClean ELEVATE 2026, the national franchise convention for RealClean Aircraft Detailing in Las Vegas, he spent time getting to know the franchisees and the business so the talk matched the way their owners sell.

"Being in the room and working the room are two different jobs," said Drewbie Wilson. "Go do the homework first."

Formats include a keynote, a half-day workshop, sales kickoff programs and panel moderation.

What Drewbie Wilson Teaches

Audiences leave with the same working system Wilson teaches to sales teams:



The C.A.L.L.S. Framework: Confirm the reason, Ask relevant questions, Listen intently, Lay out a plan, Secure the bag.

The 100/10/2 Standard for daily sales activity. The Four Sixes: Sleep, Business, Relationships and Self.



Recent Stages for the Keynote Speaker

In June 2026, Wilson delivered the keynote at the ProSource Wholesale National Sales Conference at the Hyatt Regency DFW, in front of 200 of the company's top account managers.

"We have 150 showrooms around the country. We just had 200 of our top account managers that Drewbie presented to, and they were enraptured with his presentation," said Andrew Shulklapper, President of ProSource Wholesale. "I know it was very successful, because there were lots and lots of questions for him at the end."

In October 2026, Wilson delivered the keynote at RealClean ELEVATE 2026 and joined a fireside panel with a RealClean franchise owner.

"What I loved about this guy was he's got grit, personality, real-world experience, and he can talk not only to our franchisees, but he can talk to our system as a whole," said Luke Goucher, Co-CEO of RealClean.

In Ohio, Wilson gave the opening keynote at the eMERGE Real Estate conference in Columbus in October 2025 for about 200 agents, followed by a breakout session on follow-up.

The full ProSource keynote is available on his keynote speaking page, along with video testimonials from both 2026 events.

Availability

Event planners can review formats and the full keynote on the keynote speaking page. Organizations that want the work to continue after an event can pair a keynote with sales team training. To check 2027 dates, contact Drewbie Wilson directly.

About Drewbie Wilson

Drewbie Wilson is a keynote speaker, sales trainer and best-selling author, and the founder of Call The Damn Leads, a sales training company focused on lead follow-up. He has done $15M+ in high-ticket sales over the past decade and has 20+ years in sales. He hosts the Call The Damn Leads podcast and has authored several books on sales and mindset. His mission is to help salespeople and business owners follow up on the leads they already have.