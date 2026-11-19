New York, USA - Nov. 19, 2026 - Following Closely in His Footsteps, by Virginia“Gini” Robillard, was published as two discipleship workbooks. The facilitator workbook is more than just a lesson book. It is a training manual for leaders who want to properly teach new and struggling Christians how to become victorious in their walk with God. The second workbook is for students, and it is used for those participants who sincerely desire to grow spiritually and remain steadfast in their walk with Him. Both are formatted with questions and then answers. The facilitator's workbook has the answers in bold print, whereas the students' workbook has blank lines where the answers go. For this discipleship course to be effective, a facilitator and students must work together while in a group setting. These workbooks are suited for Bible schools, church discipleship programs, Sunday School classes, and Bible studies within a home environment.

Following Closely in His Footsteps is based on the Scripture from 1 Peter 2:21:“To this you were called, because Christ suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in His steps.” Both workbooks are unlike other discipleship books. It challenges believers to move beyond surface-level faith to a strong, unwavering faith in a God who desires fruitful Christian living. It helps believers not only learn biblical principles but also regularly and consistently apply them in their daily decisions, relationships, prayer lives, and services to others. They are uniquely designed to turn our weak faith into lasting discipleship.

The first section contains seven guided lessons: Appreciating Our Salvation Experience; Building a Better Relationship with God; Learning How to Become a Prayer Warrior; Understanding the Bible, Parts 1 and 2; Studying the Bible; and Applying the Word of God. Each lesson combines clear teaching with multiple Scriptural references, reflection questions, and discussion opportunities that help students engage personally with the material.

The second section contains nine guided lessons: Becoming a True Disciple; Becoming Good Stewards (Money and Time); Appreciating Spiritual Gifts; Commemorating Communion; Commemorating Water Baptism; Overcoming Temptation; Using Spiritual Warfare; Knowing God's Will; and Conquering Adversity. The material within these lessons will prompt honest conversations. The end of each group session always concludes with prayer for participants' individual needs.

What distinguishes Following Closely in His Footsteps is its warm, practical approach. Robillard draws upon years of teaching discipleship classes and serving in various ministries. She pairs biblical instruction with personal stories. Gini also includes many life-changing testimonies that she spoke at women's conferences.

Robillard has been married to her husband, Joe, for 58 years and raised five children, including two foster children. While living in Massachusetts, Gini served 12 years on executive board positions for Women's Aglow International. She later pioneered and became president of the Salem, Massachusetts chapter before moving to Springfield, Missouri to prepare academically for full-time ministry. While in Missouri, Robillard graduated from Central Bible College and also served as a pastor for an Assemblies of God church alongside Joe. They both were employed in leadership positions at Springfield Victory Mission for the homeless for 10 years. Gini's first encounter with teaching discipleship classes began with the homeless women living at the shelter. She has taught a class in every church she attended since that time. Her passion to teach discipleship classes remains today. She currently teaches a discipleship class at Weller Community Church in Springfield.

Gini was also a requested women's conference speaker for Ashes to Beauty and spoke before an audience of more than 1,000 participants. Many of her testimonies and teachings are included in both workbooks.

Following Closely in His Footsteps will speak to students who desire a stronger foundation in the Word of God. It will assist facilitators who desire to guide others into spiritual maturity. It will, above all, please God, who commands believers in the Great Commission to be disciples, so we can disciple others. And lastly, teaching discipleship classes will reap eternal rewards because of our obedience to Him.

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