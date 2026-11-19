MENAFN - GetNews) After fifty years in academic medicine, Paul Klotman uses humor and hard-won experience to help readers spot warning signs in leaders before the title, the budget, and the board access arrive.

Houston, TX - November 19, 2026 - Most people can name a bad boss. Far fewer can spot one before the promotion. Author Paul Klotman tackles that gap in The Book of Management: Discovered Under a Tree in Texas, a satirical guide that helps readers see leadership problems early.

Fifty Years of Watching Leaders Under Pressure

Klotman spent five decades in academic medicine. He helped institutions work through hospital fires, floods, hurricanes, blackouts, ice storms, 9/11, and global pandemics. He says he learned most of what he knows by watching bad leaders and doing the opposite. He wrote the book with an AI collaborator, and that choice teaches a second lesson: confident executive language is easy to fake, and polished words do not prove good judgment.

Why Poor Leadership Spreads Quietly

Good leaders rarely announce themselves. Unfortunately, organizations often reward visibility, fluent buzzwords, and constant activity, then overlook whether a person develops others or solves problems. Staff feel the result first. Decisions slow down, meetings multiply, and morale slips. The book's closing field guide treats these habits the way a bird guide treats plumage. It teaches readers to learn the markers before the specimen controls the agenda.

Questions Readers Can Ask at Work

Readers can test the ideas at their next meeting. Does the leader leave the room with a clear decision, or only a warm feeling of alignment? Do successes belong to the team while problems land on it? Is the leader easy to reach for the people who need answers, or only for those with power? Klotman invites readers to notice patterns like these, then decide for themselves what they mean.

Humor With a Serious Point

Klotman does not want readers to mock colleagues. The field guide ends with a reality check: judgment, integrity, humility, results, and the way leaders treat people matter more than any label. The jokes make behavior easier to see. Understanding context and character remains the reader's job. That balance gives managers, staff, and board members a plain way to talk about leadership problems without turning the conversation into blame.

About the Book

The Book of Management: Discovered Under a Tree in Texas by Paul Klotman is a satirical look at executive behavior. It follows leaders from the first bid for a top job through the handoff to a successor, with appendices that include the field guide to executive identification.

About the Author

Paul Klotman served for fifty years in academic medicine and helped guide institutions through fires, storms, financial strain, and public health crises. He wrote The Book of Management to share what bad leadership taught him.

About the Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.