MENAFN - GetNews) Paul Klotman, a veteran of fifty years in academic medicine, uses satire in The Book of Management: Discovered Under a Tree in Texas to help readers recognize vague executive language and replace it with clear, accountable leadership.

Houston, TX - Nov. 19, 2026 - Most people have left a meeting unsure what anyone decided. Author Paul Klotman treats that experience as a leadership problem worth laughing at and then fixing. His book, The Book of Management: Discovered Under a Tree in Texas, gives readers a funny, practical way to notice empty words and ask for something better.

A Career Spent Watching Leaders Under Pressure

Klotman spent fifty years in academic medicine. He helped guide institutions through hospital fires, floods, hurricanes, blackouts, ice storms, 9/11, and global pandemics. In those moments, he saw how quickly unclear messages cost people time and trust. He also sat through planning retreats where one word, placed in the center of a circle, passed for a strategy.

Satire With a Serious Purpose

The book reads like a guide for executives who want to sound important without committing to anything. Klotman wrote it with an AI collaborator and says so openly. The machine proved fluent at producing confident phrases, which shows how easily executive language can be assembled from abstract nouns and urgency. Readers laugh first. Then they start hearing the same patterns in their own workplaces.

A Simple Test for Empty Words

The book invites readers to test any leadership statement with plain questions. Who will do the work? What will change, and by when? How will anyone know it worked? A sentence that cannot answer even one may be decoration instead of direction. Readers can try this at the next meeting and see what happens.

Clear Leadership Without the Jargon

Each chapter pairs its humor with a reality check on what effective leaders actually do. They explain where the organization is going, why it matters, who owns the work, and how progress will be judged. Klotman does not present these ideas as new. He argues that ordinary obligations get lost when ego, fear, and ambiguity take over, and that plain speech remains the most useful leadership tool.

Who Will Benefit

New managers, seasoned executives, nonprofit and healthcare leader, board members, and anyone tired of decoding corporate speak will find something useful here. The book also speaks to those who endured poor leadership and still left their organizations better than they found them.

About Paul Klotman

Paul Klotman has spent fifty years in academic medicine, guiding institutions through emergencies, financial pressure, and public crises. He wrote this book to share what he learned from watching leadership at its best and its worst.

About the Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.