MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Shahadeh: Jordanian Economy Has Proven Resilience in Weathering External Crises Since 2000 Shahadeh: Government Has Taken Key Economic Decisions, Launched Major Strategic Projects Over Past Two Years Shahadeh: Government to Announce Major Projects in Coming Months Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shahadeh said Jordan takes pride in its Hashemite leadership, which has created the appropriate conditions for hosting the Jordanian-European Investment Conference amid the geopolitical challenges facing the region.

In press remarks, Shahadeh said the day marked a source of pride for Jordan, its people, national economy and private sector, bringing together more than 362 foreign companies and 51 international figures despite the prevailing political circumstances, while presenting genuine investment opportunities to the world.

He said the gathering was a testament to Jordan and its Hashemite leadership, which all Jordanians take pride in.

Shahadeh stressed that the Jordanian economy has demonstrated its ability to withstand external crises that have affected the Kingdom and its economy since 2000, noting that the private sector has played a genuine driving role in supporting the economy throughout these challenges.

He pointed out that Jordan's economy is approaching growth of around 3%, while several countries in the region are experiencing negative growth rates of up to 4.5%.

"Today, we can say that the Jordanian economy has proven its ability to navigate crises, demonstrate flexibility, achieve growth and create investment opportunities," he said.

Shahadeh also highlighted the packages of economic decisions adopted by the government over the past two years, as well as the launch of several major strategic projects.

In this regard, he pointed to the signing of the National Water Carrier project agreement on Wednesday, valued at $6.6 billion, stressing that the project is no longer a future plan but has reached financial close and is set to begin implementation on the ground within 45 days of financial close.

He also recalled that the railway project had been discussed four months ago, adding that the company overseeing it had since been established and is based in the Abdali district.

Shahadeh said natural gas is also among the country's key future projects, adding that the government has several other important initiatives in the pipeline that it plans to announce in the coming months.

//Petra// MF