MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Let us be honest! Russia has yet to demonstrate any concrete steps toward peace. However, there is agreement that the right format for discussing peace is to have Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Europe sitting at the same table,” Macron emphasized.

According to him, this format should make it possible to address territorial issues, which fall within the remit of President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as matters concerning European security.

“Security is the responsibility of Europeans because this concerns Europe's security and because we are involved in this Coalition of the Willing,” the French leader explained.

According to Macron, reconstruction, long-term support, and security guarantees will require the joint involvement of Ukraine, European countries, and the United States.

The French President stressed that security guarantees are crucial both for the negotiations themselves and for ensuring that any future peace lasts. He said their substance had been finalized back in January with the participation of envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The plan provides for support for the Ukrainian army and determining its future structure, the deployment of forces from the Coalition countries on Ukrainian territory far from the front line once peace is established, as well as a second tier of support.

“This framework remains in place. It is what ensures our security,” Macron said.

Against the backdrop of Russia's maximalist demands, he described the current moment as an appropriate time to resume discussions on Ukraine's accession to NATO.

“Ukraine will be a very well-armed country with a large army. And, for our long-term security, its presence in NATO makes sense,” the French President emphasized.

He cited the Koalicja exercises currently underway in Poland as practical proof of the Coalition's readiness to fulfill its commitments.

“We realize that the coming weeks will be critical for Ukraine, its people, and all of Europe,” he concluded.

Zelensky outlines key topics forof themeeting in Berlin

As Ukrinform reported, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda does not expect progress in peace negotiations on Ukraine before spring 2027. In his view, Russia wants to continue the war to force Ukrainians to endure another difficult winter.