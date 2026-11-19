MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham made the statement at a press conference in Berlin today following the Coalition of the Willing meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It is not for the aggressor in this conflict to set out wide-ranging and unrealistic security demands – on this, we are absolutely clear about,” Burnham said.

At the same time, he stressed that Europe was ready to enter“serious discussions on European security” only if a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia was reached.

The United Kingdom's message to the Coalition of the Willing is that support for Ukraine must be stepped up, the Prime Minister emphasized.

He assured that“not just Britain but all the partners around the table are committed to doing exactly the same,” and praised the upcoming EU support package.

He recalled that the United Kingdom was also contributing: a £10 billion support package was approved during the recent budget process, and today the country announced the provision of 1,000 British-made long-range drones and a joint project with Norway to build two fast attack boats.

“I hope that message is heard very clearly in Moscow,” he said, adding that the United Kingdom would stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary and would not back down.

Acknowledging that the current war is a lose-lose situation, he stressed that Russia was the“biggest loser”: every two months, it suffers more battlefield casualties than the Soviet Union did throughout the entire war in Afghanistan.

“But clearly, it's got to be a moment to move towards peace, because of the U.S. involvement that we've seen today and the progress that has been made. Europe is ready to enter these negotiations. We are clear about what we will accept and what we won't accept. But we are also clear that we stand with Ukraine,” Burnham said.

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As Ukrinform reported, the United Kingdom and Norway plan to jointly invest more than £100 million in the development of two modern high-speed strike boats for Ukraine.