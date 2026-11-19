MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President made the statement while speaking to the media alongside other leaders following the Coalition of the Willing meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia has undoubtedly lost 2026 to Ukraine on the battlefield. It is certainly trying to win by using ballistic missiles against the civilian population. And the issue here is not people's resilience, but the fact that these are simply unfair rules. Even in war, there are certain rules,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine“has been entirely futile so far.” However, he said, the Russian authorities continue waging war, including against European unity.

“But I would like to say to everyone – our colleagues, you (addressing journalists – ed.), and representatives of the President of the United States – that a strong Europe is extremely important not only for Ukraine during the war. It is important for Europe itself as well,” the President emphasized.

Aggressor cannot dictate unrealistic security demands – Burnham

As previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the key topics at the Coalition of the Willing meeting held in Berlin today included covering Ukraine's budget needs, strengthening air defense, and a winter package of ballistic missile interceptors.