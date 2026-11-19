Alibaba's Q2 Sales Up 10% To $40.5B
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said on Thursday that its revenue for the second quarter of 2026 grew by 10% compared to the same period in 2025 to 271.5 billion yuan ($40.5 billion), with AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue jumping 53%. Net income surged 213% to 64.4 billion yuan ($9.6 billion), as diluted earnings per share jumped 196% to 3.24 yuan ($0.48).
The company said its capital expenditure this quarter reached 50.5 billion yuan ($7.5 billion), up 60% year-on-year due to an "acceleration in scaling compute capacity, higher pricing of a broad range of chip components, an increase in CPU-compute capacity driven by anticipated growing customer adoption of AI agents, and fluctuations in procurement cycles."
"Our full-stack AI capabilities continue to improve commercialization and delivered a strong quarter," CEO Eddie Wu said. "AI-related product revenue delivered triple-digit growth for the thirteenth consecutive quarter."
Alibaba's shares added 1.92% in the Wall Street premarket trade.
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