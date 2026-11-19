Slovenian Ambassador to Bangladesh Tomaz Mencin, who is based in New Delhi, called on Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury on November 18 and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, according to a release from the ministry.

The two sides emphasized expanding cooperation in migration and mobility, visa facilitation, bilateral trade, economic cooperation, investment, and business-to-business exchanges.

They also discussed holding Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) regularly to strengthen bilateral engagement.

Earlier, the Slovenian ambassador presented his credentials to the President of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban on the morning of November 17.

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