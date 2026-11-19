MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 5 session connects prevention education, real-time vape detection, and supportive intervention for K-12 schools.

Andover, MA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeptive and Playbl co-hosted a webinar on November 5, 2026, titled "Prevent, Detect, Intervene: The Comprehensive Vaping Response." The session showed K-12 school and district teams how to connect prevention education, real-time vape detection, and supportive intervention rather than relying on detection technology or disciplinary measures alone.







Zeptive Playbl Vape Detection System

The recording features Cindy Bistany, Zeptive co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Kirby Salerno of Playbl. Seth Brecher of Playbl facilitated the discussion.

According to Playbl's 2025 School & Community Vaping Survey, only 43% of surveyed organizations offered vaping prevention education for students. The survey included responses from more than 100 organizations across 29 US states.

Salerno summed up Playbl's position during the webinar: "we believe that the right approach in schools is a comprehensive one."

Connecting Vaping Prevention, Detection, and Intervention

Prevention. Playbl describes SmokeScreen as an evidence-based, game-based smoking and vaping prevention program designed primarily for middle school students. Through interactive storytelling and decision-making scenarios, the program teaches students about vaping risks, peer pressure, and refusal skills.

Detection. Zeptive says its wireless and wired vape detectors monitor school restrooms and other privacy-sensitive spaces without recording video or audio. The detectors provide real-time alerts through app notifications, SMS, and email, helping school staff identify potential vaping incidents and respond according to school policies. Wireless and wired options accommodate different building layouts and network environments.

Intervention. Playbl describes ReFresh as an evidence-informed digital vaping intervention designed to help students understand their vaping behavior and make healthier choices. It offers schools an educational alternative or complement to traditional disciplinary responses. Playbl also offers ReMind, a separate program addressing youth THC and cannabis use.

Bistany put the role of the technology in context: "We, of course, realize that detectors are only part of the solution as we're talking about here, of course."

Putting the Response Into Practice

Bistany discussed assigning responsibility for school policy, device management, and ongoing maintenance, including battery upkeep where applicable. Salerno discussed aligning prevention and intervention programs with school policies so staff know what should happen after an incident. The Q&A covered detector placement, alert routing, privacy, reporting, how staff can use the programs, and how schools can assess their response over time.

Separately, Zeptive's published Monterey Peninsula Unified School District case study describes a deployment across 19 schools in a California district serving approximately 9,300 students. According to Zeptive, the district uses real-time vape detection alerts to help administrators identify potential incidents, improve supervision, and discourage vaping in monitored restrooms. The district expanded its deployment after initially testing the technology in secondary schools.

Watch the Webinar

Watch "Prevent, Detect, Intervene: The Comprehensive Vaping Response" on Youtube.

School and district teams can learn more about Zeptive's school vape detection options or request a school quote.

About Zeptive

Zeptive is an Andover, Massachusetts-based smart-sensor company specializing in wireless and wired vape detectors and security monitoring technology for schools, workplaces, hospitality properties and public spaces. Zeptive's vape detection solutions help organizations identify potential vaping incidents in real time through privacy-conscious monitoring without video or audio recording. Its wireless and wired detector options support flexible deployment across facilities of different sizes and infrastructure requirements.

Learn more at .

About Playbl

Playbl is a New Haven, Connecticut-based game-based health education company developing digital prevention and intervention programs for young people. Its programs include SmokeScreen for smoking and vaping prevention, ReFresh for student vaping intervention and ReMind for youth THC and cannabis education and intervention. Playbl combines interactive learning, behavioral science and educational content to help schools and communities support healthier student decisions.

Learn more at .







Prevent, Detect, Intervene: School Vaping Response Webinar | Playbl + Zeptive

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: