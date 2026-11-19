Largo, FL, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosedil has announced the introduction of Rosedil Capsules, a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated with vitamins, minerals and a botanical extract for adults interested in nutritional approaches to hair wellness. The product combines eight active ingredients in a capsule formulation, with a two-capsule serving providing biotin, vitamin C, niacin, vitamin B6, pantothenic acid, calcium, zinc and horsetail extract.

The Rosedil product information identifies the supplement as a hair wellness formulation intended to complement general nutritional routines. Each container holds 60 capsules, representing 30 servings when used according to the stated serving size.

The introduction of Rosedil brings attention to the role of nutritional adequacy in maintaining normal hair physiology. Although certain nutrient deficiencies can contribute to hair-related changes, dietary supplements are not established treatments for every cause of hair loss.

The published formulation information provides an opportunity to examine the individual ingredients, their quantities and the scientific limitations associated with hair wellness claims.









Rosedil is categorized as a dietary supplement

The available product information does not include clinical trial results demonstrating that the complete Rosedil formulation prevents hair loss, stimulates new hair growth or restores hair density.

Rosedil Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Rosedil is presented as a capsule-based dietary supplement containing five vitamins, two minerals and one botanical extract. The formulation combines nutrients involved in normal metabolic activity, cellular processes and protein-related physiological functions.

The Rosedil Hair Supplement formulation includes vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, biotin, vitamin B5, calcium, zinc and horsetail extract.

These ingredients have different nutritional characteristics. Some are essential nutrients with established dietary reference values, while horsetail is a botanical ingredient for which no Daily Value has been established.

Rosedil Capsules are supplied in containers containing 60 capsules. The labeled serving size is two capsules, providing 30 servings per container.

The product's composition reflects a nutritional approach to hair wellness, although the presence of ingredients associated with normal hair physiology should not be interpreted as proof of clinical effectiveness against hair loss.

Hair growth is influenced by several interconnected biological processes, including genetics, hormonal activity, age, medical conditions, nutritional status and the natural hair growth cycle.

Hair follicles undergo periods of active growth, transition, rest and shedding. Changes in these cycles may produce temporary or persistent differences in hair density.

Nutritional deficiencies can sometimes contribute to abnormal shedding. However, hair loss may also occur in individuals whose vitamin and mineral levels are within normal ranges.

For this reason, the Rosedil formulation

Rosedil Ingredients: Eight Lines on the Supplement Facts Panel

The Rosedil Supplement Facts panel lists eight active ingredients with their corresponding amounts per two-capsule serving.

The formulation includes both water-soluble vitamins and minerals, alongside a plant-derived extract.

Complete Supplement Facts

Product: Rosedil Hair Supplement

Product type: Dietary Supplement

Serving size: 2 capsules

Servings per container: 30

Total capsules: 60

Ingredient Amount Per Serving % Daily Value Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid) 157 mg 174% Vitamin B3 (as Niacin) 30 mg 188% Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) 1.6 mg 94% Biotin 4,620 mcg 15,400% Vitamin B5 (as D-Calcium Pantothenate) 14 mg 280% Calcium (as Dicalcium Phosphate) 11 mg 1% Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) 12 mg 109% Horsetail (Equisetum arvense) Extract 25 mg †

† Daily Value not established.

Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet, as stated in the supplied label information.

The Rosedil label shows that biotin represents the largest percentage of Daily Value among the listed nutrients, providing 4,620 micrograms per serving.

This amount corresponds to 15,400% of the established Daily Value for biotin.

Vitamin C contributes 157 milligrams per serving, representing 174% of the Daily Value, while niacin provides 30 milligrams, equivalent to 188%.

Vitamin B6 supplies 1.6 milligrams, or 94% of the Daily Value. Pantothenic acid provides 14 milligrams, corresponding to 280%.

The mineral portion of Rosedil includes 11 milligrams of calcium and 12 milligrams of zinc.

Calcium accounts for 1% of the Daily Value, while zinc contributes 109%.

Horsetail extract appears at 25 milligrams per serving. Because an established Daily Value does not exist for this botanical ingredient, the label uses a dagger symbol rather than a percentage.

The different percentages illustrate the nutritional composition of Rosedil Capsules, but they do not independently establish whether the formula improves hair growth or prevents shedding.

A higher percentage of Daily Value does not necessarily produce a greater health benefit, particularly when an individual already obtains adequate amounts of the nutrient through food.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Research concerning nutritional supplementation and hair health

The Rosedil formulation contains ingredients involved in normal cellular function, antioxidant activity, energy metabolism and protein synthesis.

However, evidence concerning a nutrient's general physiological role should not be confused with clinical evidence demonstrating that supplementation reverses hair loss.

Vitamin C and Collagen Formation

Vitamin C is an essential water-soluble vitamin involved in collagen synthesis, antioxidant protection and several metabolic processes.

Collagen contributes to the structure of connective tissues, including those associated with the skin.

Vitamin C also supports the absorption of non-heme iron from plant-based foods.

Iron deficiency can be associated with certain patterns of hair shedding, although the relationship between iron status and hair loss varies by individual circumstances.

Rosedil supplies 157 milligrams of vitamin C per serving.

This quantity exceeds the established Daily Value but does not demonstrate that Rosedil directly stimulates hair growth.

Vitamin B3 and Cellular Metabolism

Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, contributes to normal energy metabolism through its role in coenzymes involved in cellular reactions.

Rosedil provides 30 milligrams of niacin per serving.

Adequate niacin intake is important for general physiological function. Nevertheless, evidence that additional niacin improves hair density in individuals without deficiency remains limited.

The particular form of niacin may also influence tolerability, making complete ingredient identification relevant to consumers.

Vitamin B6 and Protein Metabolism

Vitamin B6 participates in amino acid metabolism, neurotransmitter synthesis and other biological processes.

Because hair contains structural proteins, adequate protein metabolism is relevant to normal tissue maintenance.

Rosedil contains 1.6 milligrams of vitamin B6 per serving.

This amount contributes to normal nutritional intake but should not be interpreted as a specific intervention for androgenetic alopecia or other diagnosed forms of hair loss.

Biotin and Nutritional Adequacy

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is commonly associated with hair, skin and nail supplements.

It functions as a cofactor for enzymes involved in carbohydrate, fat and amino acid metabolism.

Biotin deficiency can be associated with hair thinning, skin changes and neurological symptoms.

However, biotin deficiency is relatively uncommon among individuals consuming varied diets.

The Rosedil formulation contains 4,620 micrograms of biotin per serving.

Although this is substantially above the established Daily Value, research does not consistently demonstrate that high-dose biotin supplementation improves hair growth in people without biotin deficiency.

Another important consideration is the potential for high biotin intake to interfere with certain laboratory tests.

Some immunoassays, including tests used to evaluate thyroid function and cardiac conditions, may produce misleading results in the presence of elevated biotin concentrations.

Individuals undergoing laboratory testing should inform healthcare professionals about their use of Rosedil Capsules or other high-biotin supplements.

Vitamin B5 and Coenzyme A

Pantothenic acid, also known as vitamin B5, is required for the synthesis of coenzyme A.

Coenzyme A participates in numerous metabolic reactions, including those involved in energy production and fatty acid metabolism.

Rosedil provides 14 milligrams of vitamin B5 per serving.

Although pantothenic acid is essential for normal physiological function, evidence supporting high-dose supplementation specifically for hair regrowth is insufficient.

Calcium and Cellular Signaling

Calcium is widely recognized for its role in bone health, but it also participates in muscle contraction, nerve transmission and cellular signaling.

Rosedil contains 11 milligrams of calcium per serving.

This amount represents a small proportion of the established Daily Value and is not intended to serve as a substantial source of dietary calcium.

The inclusion of calcium should therefore be interpreted as part of the overall ingredient profile rather than as a meaningful calcium supplementation strategy.

Zinc and Hair Physiology

Zinc is an essential mineral involved in immune function, protein synthesis, DNA synthesis and cellular growth.

Adequate zinc status is relevant to normal hair follicle function.

Certain forms of hair loss may be associated with zinc deficiency, although supplementation is most clearly justified when inadequate zinc status has been identified.

Rosedil supplies 12 milligrams of zinc per serving.

Excessive zinc intake over time can interfere with copper absorption and contribute to other adverse effects.

Consumers should consider their total zinc intake from food, fortified products and other supplements.

Horsetail Extract and Botanical Research

Horsetail, scientifically known as Equisetum arvense, is a botanical ingredient containing naturally occurring plant compounds.

The plant is sometimes discussed in connection with silica content and traditional botanical preparations.

Rosedil

The supplied information does not specify the extract ratio, standardization, silica concentration or detailed manufacturing specifications.

Human clinical evidence demonstrating that horsetail extract alone prevents hair loss or promotes meaningful hair regrowth remains limited.

Botanical ingredients may also vary in composition depending on plant sourcing, processing methods and extraction procedures.

Consequently, the inclusion of horsetail in Rosedil should be understood as a formulation characteristic rather than confirmation of a specific clinical outcome.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

The safety of dietary supplements depends on multiple factors, including ingredient quantities, existing medical conditions, medication use and overall nutritional intake.

Rosedil Capsules contain several nutrients that may also be present in multivitamins, fortified foods and other hair wellness supplements.

Consumers using multiple products should review their combined intake to avoid unnecessary duplication.

The high biotin content of Rosedil deserves particular attention because of its potential to interfere with certain laboratory test results.

The niacin content is another consideration. Depending on its chemical form, niacin may cause flushing or other adverse effects in some individuals.

Although zinc is essential for normal physiological function, excessive long-term intake may disrupt mineral balance.

Horsetail extract also requires consideration because botanical preparations can differ in composition, quality and potential interactions.

Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, people with chronic medical conditions and those taking prescription medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning a new supplement.

Persistent or sudden hair loss may warrant medical evaluation rather than reliance on nutritional supplementation alone.

Possible causes include hereditary hair loss, thyroid disorders, iron deficiency, autoimmune conditions, medication effects, hormonal changes and other medical circumstances.

Rosedil should not be used as a substitute for appropriate diagnosis or treatment.

The supplied product information includes the following FDA disclaimer:

“These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

This disclaimer reflects the distinction between dietary supplement labeling and claims concerning the treatment or prevention of disease.

It does not, by itself, establish that the product has been independently tested for effectiveness or safety.

Rosedil Label Information

The Rosedil Hair Supplement label provides details about its serving size, active ingredients, additional ingredients and product classification.

The information identifies the product as a dietary supplement supplied in capsule form.

Product Specifications

Product Detail Label Information Brand Rosedil Product name Rosedil Hair Supplement Category Hair Wellness Dietary Supplement Form Capsules Serving size 2 capsules Servings per container 30 Total capsules 60 Active ingredients 8 Vitamins C, B3, B6, B7, B5 Minerals Calcium, Zinc Botanical extract Horsetail Biotin per serving 4,620 mcg Zinc per serving 12 mg Horsetail per serving 25 mg

The Rosedil formulation includes inactive ingredients used in capsule manufacturing and product preparation.

According to the supplied label, these ingredients are:

Microcrystalline cellulose is commonly used as a filler or processing aid in solid dietary supplement formulations.

Gelatin forms the capsule shell and is generally animal-derived, meaning the product should not automatically be considered vegetarian or vegan.

Silicon dioxide and magnesium stearate are commonly used in manufacturing to support powder handling and capsule production.

Titanium dioxide is listed among the inactive ingredients. Its regulatory treatment differs across jurisdictions, and its inclusion may require consideration when evaluating product compliance in different markets.

The supplied Rosedil information also includes a vitamin C stability statement:

“Vitamin C tends to change color with age; this does not affect potency.”

This is a manufacturer-provided labeling statement rather than independent evidence of product stability.

Color changes should not automatically be considered proof that a supplement remains within its potency specifications.

Consumers should follow applicable storage instructions and avoid using products that show unusual deterioration, damaged packaging or other signs of compromised quality.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Ingredient transparency is an important aspect of dietary supplement evaluation.

The Rosedil Supplement Facts panel

This allows readers to examine the contribution of each vitamin, mineral and botanical ingredient.

The availability of individual quantities also supports comparisons with established nutritional reference values.

However, transparent ingredient labeling does not independently demonstrate manufacturing quality, ingredient purity or clinical effectiveness.

Additional information relevant to a complete product assessment may include manufacturing standards, quality-control procedures, contaminant testing, stability testing and independent laboratory verification.

The supplied Rosedil materials do not establish whether third-party testing has been performed or whether the finished formulation has been evaluated in controlled human clinical trials.

The materials also do not provide a certificate of analysis or detailed specifications for the horsetail extract.

These distinctions are relevant because evidence supporting the general biological role of an ingredient does not automatically establish the performance of a finished multi-ingredient supplement.

Rosedil combines nutrients with recognized dietary functions, but the clinical effects of the complete formulation cannot be determined solely from its ingredient list.

Hair wellness also involves factors beyond supplementation.

Adequate dietary protein, sufficient energy intake, appropriate management of nutritional deficiencies and evaluation of underlying health conditions may all be relevant.

Individuals experiencing hair changes should consider whether the symptoms reflect a temporary nutritional issue, a medical condition or a hereditary pattern.

A healthcare professional can help determine whether laboratory testing or other evaluation is appropriate.

Rosedil Capsules Availability and Launch Information

The 2026 introduction of Rosedil Capsules is described in the supplied product information as part of the brand's hair wellness supplement offering.

The product is identified as a 60-capsule dietary supplement containing 30 two-capsule servings.

The information provided does not establish an exact first-sale date, verified retail distribution schedule, geographic availability or confirmed inventory status.

Accordingly, the launch description should not be interpreted as independent confirmation of commercial availability in a particular market.

The Rosedil product introduction focuses on the formulation's disclosed ingredients and nutritional composition.

The brand's materials identify biotin, zinc, vitamin C and horsetail extract among the components of the hair wellness formula.

No independently verified clinical outcomes for the finished product have been supplied.

The introduction therefore provides information about a dietary supplement formulation rather than evidence of a new treatment for hair loss.

Any future announcements concerning Rosedil manufacturing, distribution, clinical research or quality testing would require supporting documentation before being presented as verified developments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rosedil?

Rosedil is a dietary supplement formulated with vitamins, minerals and horsetail extract. It is presented as a hair wellness product, although its ingredient composition does not establish that it treats or prevents hair loss.

What are Rosedil Capsules?

Rosedil Capsules are the capsule form of the Rosedil Hair Supplement. Each container contains 60 capsules, with a labeled serving size of two capsules.

How many active ingredients are included?

The Rosedil formula contains eight active ingredients: vitamin C, niacin, vitamin B6, biotin, pantothenic acid, calcium, zinc and horsetail extract.

How much biotin does the product contain?

Each two-capsule serving provides 4,620 micrograms of biotin, representing 15,400% of the established Daily Value.

Does Rosedil prevent hair loss?

There is insufficient product-specific clinical evidence in the supplied materials to conclude that Rosedil prevents hair loss, reverses thinning or stimulates new hair growth.

Can nutritional deficiencies contribute to hair thinning?

Yes. Certain nutritional deficiencies can contribute to changes in hair growth or shedding. However, hair loss has many possible causes, and supplements may not help when a relevant deficiency is absent.

What is the role of zinc?

Zinc supports protein synthesis, cellular growth and other normal physiological processes. Inadequate zinc status may be associated with some hair-related problems, but additional zinc is not necessarily beneficial when intake is already sufficient.

Why does Rosedil contain horsetail extract?

Horsetail is a botanical ingredient containing naturally occurring plant compounds. The supplied information does not establish a clinically effective dose for hair regrowth or provide product-specific evidence of benefit.

Is the product suitable for vegetarians?

The listed inactive ingredients include gelatin capsules, which are generally animal-derived. Vegetarian suitability has not been established.

Can biotin affect blood test results?

Yes. High-dose biotin can interfere with certain laboratory assays. Individuals using Rosedil should inform healthcare professionals and testing laboratories about their supplement intake.

Is Rosedil FDA-approved?

Dietary supplements are not generally subject to FDA premarket approval in the same manner as prescription drugs. The supplied information does not establish any FDA approval of Rosedil.

Can Rosedil replace medical treatment?

No. Rosedil is a dietary supplement and should not replace professional medical evaluation or treatment for persistent hair loss, alopecia or other diagnosed conditions.

What should consumers examine before using the supplement?

Relevant considerations include ingredient quantities, existing nutrient intake, medication use, health conditions, potential laboratory test interference and the product's complete labeling.

About Rosedil

Rosedil is a hair wellness dietary supplement

The Rosedil Hair Supplement is presented in a 60-capsule container with a two-capsule serving size and 30 servings per container.

Its eight active ingredients include vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, biotin, vitamin B5, calcium, zinc and horsetail extract.